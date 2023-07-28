Democratic State Assembly member Melissa Hurtado, who now represents the 16th district, which includes Porterville, is considering running to represents the 22nd district, which also includes Porterville, in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Bakersfield California reported on Wednesday Hurtado has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commision to enter the 2024 race in the 22nd Congressional District. The California reported a political consultant for Hurtado, Lisa Gasperoni, stated on Monday Hurtado “is taking a look at a potential run.”
A spokesperson for Hurtado also told the California on Thursday while Hurtado has formed a campaign committee, she's still just “pursuing support for a potential run.” By filing with the FEC Hurtado can begin fundraising for a possible campaign.
If Hurtado officially enters the race she would challenge Republican incumbent David Valadao and former Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in the March 5, 2024 primary to advance to the general election. The top two candidates regardless of party in the primary advance to the general election.
Salas announced last week he would be challenging Valadao, setting up a possible rematch from the 2022 race. In that race Valadao beat Salas by three percentage points.
Hurtado's 16th Assembly District and the 22nd Congressional District are similar as they both represent portions of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties. In the 2022 election for the Hurtado beat Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, but just 13 votes to win the Assembly 16th district seat.
The 22nd Congressional District is considered to lean Democratic, but it's also consider Democrats in the district vote more conservative.
The 22nd Congressional District is again generally considered to be a toss up and figures to be hotly contested and closely watched. It's considered to be one of the races that could determine which party controls the House of Representatives.