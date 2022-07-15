Monache softball standout Morgan Hunter has verbally committed to play softball at UC Riverside.
Hunter just completed her junior season at Monache where she helped lead the Marauders to the Valley Division III title and to a runner-up finish in the CIF Southern California State Division IV playoffs. She helped lead Monache to the SoCal Finals.
Hunter will enroll at UC Riverside in the 2023-2024 school after her senior year this coming school year.
Hunter accumulated an outstanding record through this past season including an impressive 132 strikeouts in 134.1 innings over 32 games during the 2022 season. She was a workhorse on the mound as she threw more than 1,800 pitches that past season.
Hunter went 15-4 with a 1.30 earned run average this past season. She also hit .463 with six home runs, 16 doubles, three triples and 44 RBI this past season.
Hunter plays travel softball with the West Coast Wolverines organization and the organization was proud to make the announcement Hunter had verbally committed to UC Irvine.
“Morgan had several Division 1 interests but has chosen to play for Nikki Palmer (Head Softball Coach), Cindy Bristow (Assistant Softball Coach), Terry Schweikert ( Assistant Softball Coach) and the Riverside Highlanders. Morgan is truly deserving.”
Wolverines Coach Dan Pearson also said, “You want to talk about a kid that does all the right things, then you are talking about Morgan Hunter. She truly deserves to make it to a D1 school of her choice. She is a kind, selfless, compassionate, and focused person — truly a great human being.”
UC Riverside had its share of impressive distinctions this past season with seven Highlanders earning All-Conference distinction. UC Riverside is a member of the Big West Conference, a NCAA Division I member with 11 members. The Big West membership consists of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cat State Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Hawaii, Long Beach State, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara.
“I'm very excited to announce that I have verbally committed to playing D1 women's softball at UC Riverside,” Hunter said. “I look forward to competing and playing collegiately for a great coaching staff. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and the Wolverines organization for supporting me and giving me the opportunity to be seen by various recruiters and grow as more than an athlete but as a person as well.
“I'll be pursuing an education in Biology so as to become a Physician's Assistant. I'm so excited for this opportunity. GO HIGHLANDERS!”