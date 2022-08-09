The Camp Mountain Festival, held in the gorgeous main meadow in Camp Nelson, not far from the famous Camp Nelson Lodge, was packed with hundreds of people this year.
Vendors come from all across the country to enjoy the festival, which in years past sold hand crafts, artwork, antiques, and more.
This year was much the same, there were booths with all kinds of artwork, jewelry, handmade soaps and lotions, herbal remedies, bakery items, antiques, and all kinds of interesting craft items.
There were Cake-pops, cookies, muffins, beautiful succulents and plants, quilting squares and supplies, jams and jellies, honey, and much, much more.
Driving up highway 190 on Saturday, the weather was dry and warm, especially from Porterville up to Springville, and up to Camp Nelson, but as one gained in altitude, and got above the dense heat, the air freshened noticeably at between 3,000 and 4,000 feet.
The canyon still looked parched, but it felt greener, and when one pulled off the highway into Camp Nelson it felt like a different world of greenness, with tall trees and clean air.
The car park in the lower part of the meadow was packed, and Tony, from ReACT parking, welcomed everyone.
People were walking everywhere, looking at booths, sitting in the shade of the trees, stopping at booths and talking, investigating what was happening everywhere.
At lunch time the lines were long at any booth offering food, as well as the beer and wine booth. There were also vendors with ice tea, agua frescas, and booba drinks.
Children enjoyed ice creams, Hawaiian ices, sweet drinks, and all kinds of specialty treats at the festival, besides having the time of their lives, with organized games, face painting, fun with creative art, crafts and more.
There were special organized games for the kids, a bounce house, face painting and more, as well as games for kids and adults like corn hole, horseshoes, log sawing, and volleyball.
Tiffany Sauceda sat with her children Axel, Knox, and Blake Rose, 6, 4, and 20 months, with friend Cindy Rowlett and their families.
"It's always nice to be here in Camp Nelson. The nice people, the breeze in the trees. It's always good to be in the mountains," said Saucedo.
It was also great to see friends up the mountain. Diana Mitchell, had a booth selling her paintings, hand painted tiles, jewelry, and artwork, and said it was her fourth or fifth time at the festival, and every year it's getting better and better. "I grew up here," she said.
"The crowd is getting bigger and bigger," said long time Camp Nelson resident Paul Ellner, who said the well thought out and heartfelt advertising by Debra Morley helped make the festival so available to people. She put out a lot of pertinent information about the mountain festival.
There was a kick-off party in Camp Nelson on Friday before the festival on Saturday, and Saturday evening a party with live music and fun after the festival. So a great time was had by all.
The music was exceptional as always, provided by local bands Fire On the Mountain, the Eaton Pyles String Band and Miles From Nowhere
Women danced together in the meadow, with many watching from the shade, in the lazy sunny afternoon, with the mountain breeze blowing through.
"What a great comeback for the mountain festival," said Springville resident Sheri Smith. She enjoyed the Asian tacos and said they were great. There was lots of good food and Smith said she saw a number of friends she hadn't seen in awhile.
Many people look forward to the mountain festival for precisely that reason. Lots of friends meeting each other and spending time together, as well as meeting new people. It's always a wonderful time.
Gene Reeder from Melissa's Signs and Designs gave out balloons to the children, and enjoyed the mountain breeze. He said the festival was all about the community getting together.
It's nice seeing all the people out here enjoying the nice weather and the outdoors at the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival, said Melissa Allred who was in the shade with her two girls. They traveled from Ventura.
Andrew De Lange from Springville, with Amber Ross, at The Lantern, had a booth at the festival, and he said they were meeting so many people at once, friends from Visalia, Porterville, Springville, and farther away. They were really enjoying staying in Camp Nelson, and Amber said she made fresh scones in the morning and gave them to their friends in the art community.
They were overwhelmed by the generosity of friends who helped them bring their artwork and wares up to the Camp Nelson festival, because they'd never been there, lending them an easy up, a trailer, and more.
"This is my first time up here," said De Lange, "It's awesome."