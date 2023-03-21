The Porterville Breakfast Lions were able to host their first Brewfest in three years on Saturday afternoon at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, where hundreds of people mingled and enjoyed select beverages. The afternoon was filled with good eats, beers, cars and company.
With a hot sun shining down and no clouds in sight, Saturday couldn't have been a more perfect day for the Breakfast Lions to host their event.
"The last Brewfest we had was in 2019," said Breakfast Lions President Gary Santos. "So we missed three years. We didn't really know what to expect when we haven't had it in three years, and not to mention the weather."
After opening to the community at 1 p.m., a steady stream of guests began to flow through the entrance gates and into the Brewfest festivities. Santos said while they weren't able to host the Brewfest in 2020, they were still honoring the tickets sold for the 2020 Brewfest on Saturday.
Roughly 20 booths were ready to pour select beer samples as people rotated around, glasses out and ready. Don Vinos and Baja Fish and Shrimp Tacos were present to satisfy the crowd's hunger. Groups of people clustered together, taking photos, sharing laughs and talking about each drink.
"It's a very friendly crowd," said Santos. "And that's a big thing for me. You see people you don't see very often. I think it's just a friendly atmosphere where folks meet up with people who they haven't seen for a while."
Breakfast Lions members were on deck to help ready the lawn outside the Veterans Building for the event on Saturday. As early as 8 a.m. the group was out setting up booths, and organizing last minute details to help the Brewfest run smoothly.
"It's a lot of work," said Santos. "We had a lot of people help us out. It's a fun event to do, but it is a lot of work."
The Rollin Relics car club was out in the grass, classic cars gleaming in the sun. Guests roamed around the vehicles admiring their pristine conditions.
The Breakfast Lions Brewfest is the biggest annual fundraising event for the club, and all of the proceeds from the event go back into the community, specifically to the youth.
"We are fundraising today," said Santos. "We have the Eye Foundation. For us on a local level here, any kids locally whose family cannot afford glasses, we line them up with an optometrist and we pay for their glasses."
Most of the funds from Saturday's event will go towards the Eye Foundation, while a portion will be put towards scholarships that will be awarded at the end of the school year.
With the Brewfest behind them, the Porterville Breakfast Lions are now looking forward to their drive-thru dinner fundraiser in September. They're also accepting applications for scholarships, which they will award at the local high school's award ceremonies later in the year.
Santos also mentioned the Porterville Breakfast Lions are always recruiting new members who are interested in giving back to the community.