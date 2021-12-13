BY JAMIE A. HUNT
For The Recorder
The Polar Express Vaccine Drive-Thru at Porterville College was rewarding and festive for hundreds of parents and children who participated on Saturday.
PC Director of Student Services Frank Ramirez said the line of cars extended so far during the event, organizers had to reroute people.
By noon, people driving up for vaccines had to be re-routed to the Community Vaccine Clinic operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance because the demand and at PC had been filled, but families already in line for the vaccines were still being processed. Parenting Network, Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic volunteers and many other community partner volunteers as well as the City of Porterville, and United Farm Workers Foundation members worked tirelessly on Saturday to give vaccines to community members, as well as food boxes, turkeys, Christmas gifts to children, and gift wrap, as well as disinfectant wipes, and necessities such as sanitizer and face masks.
Children receiving vaccines were eligible to receive $25 gift cards. Others receiving vaccines were eligible to receive $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses funded by the City of Porterville through federal American Rescue Plan funds it has received.
PC President Dr. Claudia Habib said the drive thru was a beautiful event. And the Tulare County Coalition which is a conglomerate of agencies helped families for the holidays with all kinds of resources including gifts for the children, food boxes, school supplies, hygiene products, and most importantly receiving vaccines.
“The response from the public was so overwhelming that people were redirected to the front parking lot, so families could walk into the school and get vaccines and resources,” Habib said.
“It was such a great response, that we couldn’t have predicted that so many families would come today for the vaccine. We are very pleased to see such enthusiasm from the Latino community. And maybe the response reflects the need in our community.”
She said the smiles on the children’s faces when they were with Santa made all the work well worth it.
Habib thanked radio station La Campesina, the United Farm Workers Foundation, as well as Lali Moheno and Associates who helped promote the vaccine campaign working together with Tulare County Health and Human Services and Porterville College.
“The power of the media is still in effect,” said Ramirez, “The vaccine and resource clinic was advertised on the front page of the Porterville Recorder.”
He said there was a good representation of families throughout the community who were interested in getting vaccinated.
Lucy Hernandez from the UFWF said she was amazed at the turnout of Porterville community residents for the vaccine clinic. “Canvassing for this event really worked,” she said. “When you explain about the event directly to people, they will understand what is happening and what is being offered. The first thing they said to me was, 'This will be a lot of help for Christmas dinner.'
“Many people asked about booster shots and they said they would be at the PC clinic, and would bring their children for vaccines.”
Hernandez said they also told the people they talked too, they would be bringing Christmas gifts and toys for children. She said, “It’s so great to see these people happy, when they receive the gifts.”