The 2023 Don Laux Memorial Citrus Judging content was larger than ever with 19 FFA teams, and 134 contestants, from the Central Coast, all across the Central Valley, and beyond.
"We would not be able to provide this contest without our sponsor Gary Laux and the help of all the industry people and Ag Teachers who ran the tabulations and scoring," said Cindy Brown, Porterville College Ag teacher. She thanked Kevy Mendes from the Exeter Agriculture Department, Amanda Boyer from Visalia Technical Early College Agriculture Department, Caitlyn Indendi from Strathmore Agriculture Department and James Corbett of the Monache Agricluture Department.
Student volunteers who worked the contest as group leaders as well as setting up and tearing down the contest were of great help, Brown said.
The Mandarins, navel oranges, lemons and the citrus trees for the judging contest were all donated by local growers who also assisted in the setting up the classes and in judging the contestants' reasons.
Brown thanked citrus industry representatives Dennis Laux and Nate Laux, Neal Job, Matt Leider, Vincent and Phil Gianetto, Bill Bennett, Geoff and Greg Galloway, and Matt Watkins of Bee Sweet Citrus, and teacher Roger Drummund, who were all instrumental in putting on the learning experience for the FFA students.
Also, all of the Trophies and ribbons are donated by our sponsor Gary Laux. And the citrus trees were donated by Tree Source in Exeter.
Brown said the contest organizers are adapting to new technologies — using scantrons, except for the verbal reasons a student uses when speaking to a judge.
Some of the students who helped from Porterville College were Evan Drummond, Nick Frey, and Stefan Leo. Drummond has been helping for 5 or 6 years and said it was fun to see how students improved from previous years. It was the first time Frey and Leo had helped at the contest, and they thought it was both interesting to listen to the students' opinions on the fruit and trees, and how the students identified the most suitable fruits.
"It's great to see the amount of involvement in FFA and the citrus judging," Watkins said. "This is the biggest turnout we've ever had. They are doing reasons on Mandarins this year. It is becoming a demand crop."
The contest involves critical thinking, and it gets kids to come out and have a logical verbal argument, and learn to look people in the eye and communicate.
It teaches individual effort and also team effort, said Robert Mailand, who helps organize the contest with Brown.
Traveling from the coast in Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley Ag Teacher Hector Guerra, spoke about the FFA and the contest, saying, "I like coming out here and putting together a good contest for the students to compete and grow their professional skills.These kids are from all walks of life, and they come here and meet people from all over California and they make lifelong connections, and they can network."
VTEC Ag teacher Boyer said students were learning to evaluate oranges, lemons, grapefruit, mandarins, and nursery trees, as well as identifying 50 common pests and defects found on citrus. They also get to practice their public speaking through verbal reasons of their placings and justifying their decisions.
"It is so rewarding to see how students' confidence grows through competing in these contests. They are always nervous going into the judging season but they learn so many skills. Not only about citrus, but about how to speak and carry themselves, about ethics and honesty, and the importance of hard work."
"FFA and 4-H kids learn and grow, and are comfortable in their own skin. More balance and learning to be part of society early on," said Greg Galloway, Citrus industry expert.
FFA Student Raymond Marquez, from Nipomo High School said the citrus judging was challenging, "but confidence is the key."
Monache High School FFA student McClain Blackmon said he very much enjoyed getting the experience at the judging. And learning where our food comes from and how we get high quality products. "It's really cool coming here," he said.
Beth Leal, Monache FFA State Champion of 2022, coached the MHS FFA Citrus team. She said, "I love teaching the FFA members everything there is to know, and watching them get excited and improving their leadership and speaking skills is so rewarding."
Bella Alamillo, Vivienne Moran, and Noemi Frias-Ramirez from Watsonville FFA Team all enjoyed the competition. It was Moran's first year judging and she had an amazing experience, she said. "I was very nervous at the beginning, but ended up making friends and learning a lot. I would definitely recommend citrus judging to people."
Alamillo said everything was nicely set up and it was a nice experience. "I will definitely come back next year." she said.
Watsonville teacher Jessica Sweet thanked Brown for a great experience.
From the Pioneer Valley High FFA team Rubi Quiroz said she gained several skills learning about citrus, but met new people, bonded with her teammates and advisor, and will always remember the experience. "I'm very grateful for this," she said.
Muisha Naniong of Pioneer Valley, spoke about it being her second and final year in citrus judging. It broadened her knowledge in agriculture and she's gained useful skills for the future, "I am beyond grateful to my FFA Chapter and the people hosting these events for us, and the wonderful experience."
Pioneer Valley High FFA President Issael Guerra said the whole competition was great. “Great classes, Judges, and fellow FFA members. I got to meet many people and had a great time.”
"This is my first year teaching at Pioneer Valley," said Brooke Philips, PVHS Advisor, "It has been an honor to be on this journey with the students. Seeing them grow their skills in the citrus industry is amazing. They learn terminology, defects, and about fruit trees. This team has taught me a lot about this contest and I look forward to seeing them compete in the future. Thank you Cindy Brown, Don Laux Memorial for organizing the event and letting the students be part of the industry.”
A TEAM results---Overall High Teams-1st- Pioneer Valley-( Santa Maria)…2nd-Monache 3rd-Laton…4th-Hanford…5th-Porterville
High Individuals- 1st-Brenna Galloway-Porterville…2nd-Ashea Lucero-Monache…3rd-Madison King Harp-Hanford….4th-S.M.Guerra- Pioneer Valley…5th-Muisha Naniong- Pioneer Valley
Overall High Reasons- 1st-Brenna Galloway- Porterville…2nd-Ashea Lucero-Monache…3rd-Josh Borba- Hanford…4th-Madison King Harp -Hanford…5th- Eliza Verduzco-Laton
B TEAM RESUTS---Overall High Teams-1st -Pioneer Valley (Santa Maria)…2nd-El Diamante (Visalia)…3rd-Hanford…4th-Monache…5th-Laton
Overall High Individuals-1st-Gracie Velasquez-Pioneer Valley…2nd-Alisyn Adney Pacheco-Hanford…3rd-Andrea Cuevas- Pioneer Valley…4th-Adisyn BuOverall High Reasons-1st-Gracie Velasquez-Pioneer Valley…2nd-Adisyn Bush -Hanford…3rd-Absil Lizarraga- Laton…4th-Isabella Flores-El Diamante…5th- Jazmin Rocha- Monache
High Reasons winner for entire contest — Brenna Galloway of Porterville.