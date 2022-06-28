On an extremely hot day at McCarthy Ranch in the Southern Sequoia foothills near the Tule River Indian Reservation, tribal members, local rodeo circuit members, enthusiasts, family and friends attended the San Juan Day Rodeo and celebration on Saturday, June 25, from early in the day until late in the evening.
It was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, as children played, adults and tribal elders had lunch, set up their vending booths, and had a good time before the rodeo.
Friends and family sat around under trees and chatted, staying cool, while a woman cooked on a grill, and a vendor made snow cones with all kinds of colorful sweet syrups.
From around noon Carly Gomez provided delicious barbecue chicken, beef, or pork sandwiches to everyone, along with chips, and drinks sponsored by the Tule River Tribal Council.
Vendors had crafts, jewelry, and some honey for sale.
Besides food and drink, there were plenty of fun activities arranged for the children. There was panning for gold, two bounce houses, sack races and a couple of kiddie pools to help the kids cool off.
At one point the Tule River Fire Department used their fire hose to lightly spray down children and adults alike with cool water to the delight of many.
What a great way to cool off in well above 100 degree temperatures.
"How are you doing?" Cooling off a little bit!" said Gomez as she announced activities like the Sack Race for various age groups and gave out prizes to the competition winners.
Everyone had great fun and there was a lot of laughter.
2022 San Juan Day organizer Lois Noland said it was a fun day for all the kids and families to get together and enjoy the rodeo as well as the festivities since the last celebration was in 2019. "I'm glad everything is starting to open up again." The celebrations lasted well into the evening after dark.
At McCarthy Ranch before the festivities, local cowboy Shane Doering, with his two daughters and two sons with him, as well as a friend, was getting ready to participate in the rodeo.
He said the ranch originally belonged to his grandfather's Aunt Alice, and he remembers being on the ranch when his family owned it in the late 70's and early 80's,
"And "I'm glad to be here today celebrating San Juan Day and supporting the tribe."
Franklin Carabay said San Juan Day, is a state holiday for the tribe, and they celebrate annually with a rodeo.
Part of the San Juan Day tradition is to go early in the morning to the Tule River and purify yourself for the coming year with fresh flowing water.
Liliana Santos,17, was holding a drawing for blankets and some other goods, and she was also beading earrings as she sat under the trees, "This is a nice event for the tribe and I'm really enjoying it. It's great for the community to come together, and it's nice seeing families and friends out again." Santos received quite a few orders for her beaded earrings during the day.
Her cousin Sienna Williams, 16, had all kinds of jewelry she was selling. "This is a special gathering because we haven't had one in a while."
With Wiliams was her younger brother, Joseph Sahagun, Jr., 8. Before the rodeo, Joseph Sahagun, Sr. was helping Joseph Jr. get ready for the rodeo by strapping his boots on and making sure he had his padded vest on, as well as the helmet to put on later. "He'll be a future bull rider," said Joseph Sr.
Joseph Jr. said he liked riding, "because it's fun, whenever the bull bucks. It's exciting, because I'm up in the air, and you get to see how high up it is."
The rodeo started after 4 p.m. because there were more competitors signing up.
Some of the grand entry riders were preceded by former San Juan rodeo queens who waved to the crowd as they rode around the arena at speed, followed by 2022 San Juan Rodeo Queen Kristina Vigil, 2022 Springville Rodeo Queen Peytan Baeza,18, and Springville Rodeo Princess Brooke Witzel, 12. The queens were riding around the arena with flags from the Tule River, the State of California, Springville and Woodlake Rodeo, and then the National Anthem was played with everyone standing and taking off their hats.
There were multiple rodeo announcers throughout the day. There were many youngsters participating in the rodeo kid's corner and pee-wee activities for young children. They were in the dummy roping, stick horse barrels, and the boot race.
There were junior events such as mutton busting for six years and under, and calf riding for the 7-14 year-olds. There was also junior barrel racing for 11-17 year-olds.
Joseph Jr. won the roping, and he competed in the boot race, and the calf riding.
Joseph's younger brother, Johnny Cash Sahagun, competed in mutton busting and other activities.
It was a wonderful day and everyone had a great time.
Other rodeo activities were steer riding, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.