Just 35 miles from downtown Porterville is one of the area’s most precious hidden gems – the California Hot Springs Resort - a perfect place to get out of the valley heat while enjoying the warmth of the atmosphere and the water.
Simple and elegant at the same time, the resort is known for its soft, low-sodium, odor-lacking and unique pure and natural hot springs water.
Each day an approximate 350,000 gallons of 125-degree natural hot springs water flows below California Hot Springs, said owner Mary Gilbert.
“It has been coming down at 125-degrees for over 200 years. It’s documented. It’s not volcanic. People always think you have to have volcanos but no, it comes from a deep source,” Gilbert said. “The pool is kept at 85 degrees minimum in the summer and up to 90 degrees in the winter. Our spas are 100 degrees in one and 104 in the other which is the maximum temperature allowed.”
Only the hot spring water is used, she said. No other water cools it.
“We have a cold-water holding tank but it is all from the hot spring water. We do not use any other source,” Gilbert said.
The cost for a day pass to the pool and spas is $8 for children age 10 and younger, and $15 for adults.
“People come from all over to visit us. It used to be from all over the world, but that stopped ( with COVID) but they still have been coming from all over the United States. People needed to get out and want something to do, what better place than being out in the open like this.”
The resort also offers a full-service delicatessen with food, ice cream and beverage service, with breakfast served from 9 to 11 a.m., and lunch after 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
“We had people eating out on the deck through the winter until it got too cold. Business has been good. We followed all (COVID) protocol. No one ever got sick,” Gilbert said. “Inside, everything is spaced out. We took out half the tables. Business is open – and we have been for 36 years.”
But there’s more to the Resort than just the therapeutic warm waters.
The main building of the resort provides a naturally-lit dining area and sports numerous windows providing glimpses of breathtaking views.
The high ceiling has exposed beams and hardwood floors dating back to the 1920’s High Sierra atmosphere, Gilbert said.
In addition, one can find “A little bit of everything” giftshop that offers everything from clothing and jewelry to unique gifts, toys and souvenirs.
It’s also a museum, with many items on exhibit including antique toys, furniture, radios and household items, dolls, typewriter and adding machines, antique bottles, curios and more.
Electronic darts, a pool table, television with a relaxing couch area are also available for use.
A small grocery store offers canned, packaged and other food items, toiletries, firewood, motor-oil and ice.
Across the street from the Resort, where Hotel Del Venado once stood, it also features 42 R.V. spots – all with full hookup of water, sewer and electric, and a beautiful picnic area and structured bathrooms.
RV fees are $39 per site for two individuals. Pets are $1 a night, and electricity runs $3 a night during the cold winter months and hot summers. Additional individuals at the same site are $2 each. Tent camping isn’t allowed. A pool and spa day pass is only $5 per person for RV Park registrants. R.V. registrations are only available by calling the Resort at 661-548-6582.
And not far from the Resort are many Giant Sequoia groves, including the Trail of 100 Giants, which is only accessible in the summer when Parker Pass is open. Its parking lot has a $5 fee and is located approximately 13 miles up the mountain from California Hot Springs.
HISTORY
In the 1800’s, the native Yokut Native American Tribe channeled the hot springs water into hollowed-out logs which they used as soaking tubs to relieve rheumatism pain. The practice was followed by gold miners of the 1850s and by sheep and cattle ranchers of the 1860’s to 1880’s.
The development of California Hot Springs was started in 1882 by Henry Witt. By 1902, a large hotel was under construction. A commercial center, swimming pool and therapeutic center were constructed in 1920, with the California Hot Springs recreation hall built in 1926 and dedicated in May of 1927.
A couple of fires destroyed the hotel in 1932 and the commercial center in 1968 resulting in the facility being abandoned for 16 years.
The restoration began in 1983 by Ronald and Mary Gilbert and the facilities reopened in 1985.
“The building was never destroyed,” Mary Gilbert said. “It was actually destroyed by the vandalism and neglect from having it empty for years but all structure is original.”
Basically, a shell was left and all the work was cosmetic, Gilbert said, including adding new drywall and new windows.
“We are now getting back to the third generation. The grandkids are bringing their kids,” Gilbert said. “Business is open as it has been for the past 36 years.”
California Hot Springs is located within the Giant Sequoia National Monument at 42177 Hot Springs Drive in California Hot Springs.
Summer hours run from June 15 through September 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. They’re closed on Thursdays.
Winter hours for the same days are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and through 5 p.m. on weekends.
They’re closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, and from December 16 through 26.