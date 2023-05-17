Porterville Historian Bill Horst will give a free historical presentation about the Yokuts and other Native American tribes at the Porterville Historical Museum on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Horst to give presentation on Yokuts and other Native Americans
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Horst to give presentation on Yokuts and other Native Americans
- It's A Snap
- Museum holds show for train enthusiasts
- Porterville Fair Schedule: Thursday, May 18
- Burton board approves CSEA salary agreement
- The Candy Girl Can: Pleasant View student starts own business
- Cal.net completes 10 broadband towers in county
- 182 PUSD students complete biliteracy program
Most Popular
Articles
- Vandalism at Porterville skate park.
- MHS softball edges PHS: Koontz announces retirement
- Supervisors to consider declaring emergency due to road damage
- Caught in the act: Deputy stops attempted armed robbery
- Missing man last seen going into the Tule River
- Welcome to the Porterville Zoo and the circus too at the fair
- The Eagle Soars: Casino grand opening held
- County workers plead for board support
- Woman accused of stabbing man to death apprehended
- Three accused of carjacking arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.