Bill Horst gave an informational talk about the beginnings of Tulare County, much of which was written in his book "Historical Vignettes of Southeastern Tulare County, with little known facts” on Sunday at the Porterville Historical Museum.
About 65 people gathered to hear his historical talk, some had brought mining implements, and others had a family history of ranching in White River, and their was much interest in the gold rush.
Horst spoke about a new stage line that was written about in the first Visalia newspaper The Recorder and Examiner first published on June 25, 1859. It ran from Visalia to White River.
A few months later the newspaper was changed to the Visalia Weekly Delta, and in the early publications there were stories printed about the gold mining in the southeastern parts of Tulare County. At that time the county included what later became Kern, Inyo, and Kings Counties.
Horst spoke about the scarcity of water found by the miners who worked at Dry Gulch, which is southwest of White River and how they used horses to drag the stones to break them down. Later when water was nearby, miners would build a sluice, using water to gradually separate the metals or ores from the rocks.
At certain mines they used water wheels to rotate and separate the rocks. Horst spoke a little about a couple of prospectors he had met that were still at sites in the 1970's.
Horst spoke briefly about diving in a wet suit and mining using suction to find gold or metals in ore underwater.
But in the old days all mining was done by hand. And the only town was Keynesburg, in 1857, where John R. Keeney's place on Coarse Gold Gulch was the headquarters of the White River mining district. The store at Keynesburg/Keynesville had everything needed for mining.
The new census taken in July 1860 listed the new town of "Tail Hold” or “Tailholt" on the White River and said there were 55 males, 4 females, 11 children under 16 years, and 29 Indians when Keynesburg/Keynesville was closed up.
By 1861 Tailholt was Sextonsville, according to the Visalia paper, Horst said. A man by the name of Sexton had cattle ranging in the area of White River and his line shack had a cow's tail for a door pull. Horst spoke about all this and then talked about Peter Gardet at Petersburg, who figured it was easier to sell supplies to the miners, instead of mining.
He spoke about Goodhue's Crossing located basically at the junction of Henderson Avenue and Main St. above Zalud Park near where the Farmer Statue is.
Horst also spoke of Peter's Crossing which was the first stage crossing.
The Tule River Station was kept by C.D. Putnam, no relation to Porter Putnam, but they knew each other.
At this time Tulare County was much larger than it is now. It went to the borders of Nevada. And there was a range east of Owens Lake. Horst said every time they found gold in Tulare County, the area of California got larger, because they were charging taxes on the land, and every time a new town was founded because of a gold strike, taxes weren't far behind.
Horst spoke of a steamship that ran from the City of Stockton up the San Joaquin River to a small area called Fresno. Steamships were used to haul the ore, gold ingots, and such saved a fortune in freight.
He spoke about a road running from Olanche to Quaking Aspen, which became Highway 190, which was built by the Visalia and Coso Road Company.
When Horst was a young man he worked at a sawmill in Johnsonville, and people cut back the slash, or underbrush and low growing timber in the forest to keep it healthy. And they kept the forest healthy, he said.
Horst, quickly, changed subject, and said, "Anyhow, we're talking about gold."
"Tulare County was the largest of the counties, and finding gold is still easy," said Horst about the time. And he spoke of a woman who showed him gold she had found recently.
Back to Tulare County, wherever the small parcels of land were, and taxes were not paid, the larger land owners incorporated them.
When Horst talked with Carter Bowen, a landowner years ago, Bowen said to him, "The gold is out there on four legs eating grass."
But there was gold and silver, as well as minerals, in all the local mountains and hills all over California, and much in Tulare County, Horst said.
People think of gold and silver, but the Indians were doing surface mining of soapstone, and using white clay found at White River, Horst said.
European Explorers found precious metals, gold, silver, small amounts of copper, lead and iron. Horst's book says hundreds of thousands of dollars of gold was found at Keynesburg and Tail Hold from Upper White River in the mid and late 1800's.
“There are still working mines east of Owens Lake," remarked Horst. He then spoke about William Pit Bartlett, who was in charge of sodium product mining and at the southern end of Owens Valley there are the remains of a soda and chemical company called Bartlett. Bartlett was involved in developing the soda works at Trona, Calif., and the early borax industry in California deserts.
Bartlett was a good friend of Dr. Samuel Gregg George and Luther Burbank, the famed horticulturist.
Magnesite was found in Porterville and used in many industries, Horst said. When the Pacific Railroad Survey Expedition, consisting of geologists, botanists, and other scientists, out of Stockton, came, Bartlett, George and Burbank established a camp in the Four Creeks area and Poso Creek. They surveyed the river drainages, possible passes, and geology and published a final report in 12 volumes.
Horst says it's curious the majority of mineral claims were established between 1854 and 1860. And a good many by George, who was present and knew the surveyors.
George claimed and filed on all the magnesite outcrops between Kaweah River and White River in 1855, as well as several other minerals, writes Horst in his book.
Magnesite began to be mined in 1892 and the Pacific Magnesite Corporation closed it doors in 1934.
But from 1915 until 1918, during World War I, magnesite production and sales boomed. There was even a town in Success Valley called Magnesite. The crude magnesite was processed in Kilns at Success Valley and the finished product was used in magnesium explosive shells, medicine, bleaching wood pulp for paper manufacture (newspapers), cement products, base for paints, damp proofing material, fireproof coatings in high temperature kilns, and white gloss coating on paper products.
So there was a lot more to mining than just gold and silver mining around Tule River, White River, Kaweah River, and the hills and mountains.
Horst said gold can be found in the local hills if you dig deep enough. Gold has also been found at Success Lake.
"Learning about the local history is fascinating," said Deena Inman, who attended the lecture. "And I've lived here my whole life."
Her husband Josh said, "Bill is a wealth of knowledge." He and Bill spoke about the Hubbl Sawmill that was located in the Springville area, near Jack's Flat on the North fork of the Tule River. Inman's ancestors were here in the 1860's.
Lee Guthrie, who also attended the lecture, said, "Bill is such a wonderful source of information, that would be lost otherwise."