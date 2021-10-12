Local photographer, author and horsewoman Karelin Sammann will also have a vendor’s booth at the
Springville Fall Festival.
She will feature two 2022 calendars, one titled EXCITING RODEO with black and white pictures taken during various Springville Rodeos and also the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The other calendar is titled SIERRA NEVADAS 2022 with colored pictures of the backcountry in and around the Kern River.
Also being offered is an 85 page DUTCH OVEN COOK BOOK featuring 67 recipes using the cast iron Dutch Oven. Also new this year will be a tote bag printed with an outstanding rodeo photograph Sammann is well known for.
She will also have three of her photography/story books:
SIERRA HONEYMOON, a journal written about the summer of 1959 when the artist and her new husband, Les Sammann, a Park Ranger at the time, spent the summer riding the trails and mountains in the Mt. Whitney backcountry of the Sierra Nevada. She relates the trails and campsites where they spent the summer, plus rescues of campers who had gotten into trouble on their own trips into the backcountry and the weekend trip they made over the Whitney mountains to spend a night in Lone Pine for their vacation.
The color pictures in the book were taken from the files of her late father, Dr Robert Karstaedt M.D. who spent many summers in the backcountry with his family and who excelled in the use of his 35mm camera. This was a hobby of his he loved and which makes this book come to life with beautiful color pictures of the Kern River, the Kern Canyon, the Mt. Whitney area and other surrounding terrain. The 60 page book will sell for $40.
WOMEN AND THEIR HORSES is a favorite topic of the artist who spent a number of years compiling black and white photographs of various women, most of them from Tulare County, and their horses. Women of all ages from the 18-month old child on her rocking horse, the 2-year old riding her stick horse, to the 81 year old woman who had three Quarter Horse stallions and a large number of brood mares in her breeding program are featured.
Featured are women roping at the Springville Rodeo grounds, women on their cutting horses, and women running the barrels; members of the Porterville Canterbelles Jr. Drill Team practicing and performing; ladies grooming and getting ready to put their horses through their training routines; young ladies watering their favorite horse and brushing their favorite mount; and the young roper who waits in the chute and as the calf is put in the chute she gathers her reins and drops her heels in the stirrups getting ready to burst out with her rope.
Then there’s the young girl throwing her leg over her saddle while below her in the dust while other kids are playing. With all these photographs Sammann has written stories on her feelings about what's going on in the photo.
This is truly an outstanding book for anyone interested in women and how they spend their time with their favorite horses. The 76-page book sells for $40.
CALIFORNIA COWBOYS OF THE 80’S is a journal type book stock full of black and white photos taken during a busy branding/roping day on the ranch. These photos were all taken in the Springville area and are of local cowboys.
Sammann runs a story line throughout the book that describes a typical day from the time the pre-dawn alarm goes off to finishing up the day after a dusty, sweaty day with cows, calves, dogs and horses. Photos are grouped showing cowboys in the early morning light, cattle being unloaded from the trucks, calves being roped and branded and cows being run through the chutes to be vaccinated and tagged.
Kids of the cowboys are seen watching from the fence line. Horses are loaded in their trucks at the end of the day. The 34-page book is priced at $27.
Samann welcomes everyone to come to the Springville Fall Festival on Saturday to view all of these local western related items and talk to her. She will relate how and where she shot these photographs with her 35mm Canon camera, then went home to the dark room in her home to develop and print all her photos. For any further questions, she can be contacted atharranch@earthlink.net.
The Springville Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16 in downtown Springville.
This year's event will feature a costume contest, a costume contest for pets in which the cutest and ugliest pets will be named, and a pumpkin decorating contest. There will also be games for youth at the family-friendly event. And of course there will be plenty of apples and apple products, including caramel apples, apple fudge and apple burritos.
There will also be plenty of other food and vendors, including craft vendors.
All of the information about the fall festival, including information for vendors, is on the Springville Apple Festival Facebook page.