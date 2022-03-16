D.J. Shimer and Jocelyn Carranza, front, current Burton Middle School students, and Vaasu Dewal and Ruhani Deswal, in back, former BMS students who now attend Porterville High, recently participated in the Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va. are the ones in the front (current BMS students). Vaasu was scheduled to participate in 202 and Ruhani was scheduled to participate in 2021 but were unable to do so due to the COVID pandemic.
Honoring The Fallen
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 15-year-old accused of murdering 14-year-old arrested
- Muller House restoration completed; to be put up for sale
- Suspect attempted to flee from officers on foot
- Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision
- Granite's 'twins' Perez, Cornejo sign with Iowa Weseleyan
- Hit-and-run traffic collision
- 14 year-old juvenile dies from gunshot wound
- Monache's Bailey outpitches Stanford commit, throws no-hitter
- Man accused of driving recklessly arresteD
- Clerk pistol-whipped by armed robber in Poplar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.