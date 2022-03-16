D.J. Shimer and Jocelyn Carranza, front, current Burton Middle School students, and Vaasu Dewal and Ruhani Deswal, in back, former BMS students who now attend Porterville High, recently participated in the Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va. are the ones in the front (current BMS students). Vaasu was scheduled to participate in 202 and Ruhani was scheduled to participate in 2021 but were unable to do so due to the COVID pandemic.

