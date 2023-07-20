2023 Veterans Homecoming Queen Briar Rose Tillery was thinking ahead and got in touch with the Central Valley Honor Flight a while ago and set out raising donations for the flights.
"This is the first year after the COVID pandemic and the Honor Flights are resuming, and Briar has worked so diligently collecting items and donations from local businesses, as well as holding raffles at the Frost Fest in 2022 to raise donations. L.C. Kaylor was very generous, donating the booth space to sell the raffle tickets for the Honor Flight fundraiser," said Melissa Lentzner, Briar Rose Tillery's mother.
L.C. Kaylor has organized the Frost Fest held at the Porterville Fairgrounds the last two years.
"They need so much funding," Briar Rose said, "because there are so many local veterans."
It costs $1,500 per veteran to fly on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and it's a wonderful experience, and truly healing, organizers say.
Bill Goodreau, a Central Valley Honor Flight volunteer and representative accepted a $600 donation from Tillery and two members of her court, Kambria Rohrbach, and Mia Daugherty, who were accompanied by Emmylou Dowling, Director, and Jessica Dowling, Co-Director of the Veterans Homecoming Queen and Court, together with Rubin Bonilla and Brian Adams of American Legion Post 20 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building Park on Wednesday.
Tillery said they were grateful to raise funds for such an amazing program as the honor flight, and they'd like to give more recognition to the honor flight here in Porterville and the rest of the Central Valley.
Patty Dowling, Emmylou Dowling's mother, said Emmylou fell in love with the American Legion and especially the veterans in the Porterville community, ever since she was Veterans Homecoming Queen in 2008.
"We are extremely proud of this court and Queen Briar because of their great love for the veterans and First Responders," Patty Dowling.
"Here we have what's good, growing and moving in the U.S.," said Goodreau, when he was talking about the young women in the Porterville Veterans Homecoming Court, "They've been motivated and taught by their parents to be patriotic, and they appreciate our veterans.
“We greatly appreciate the $600 check to the CV Honor Flight, so the veterans can go on the flight."
Goodreau explained everyone who works to make the honor flight possible volunteer their time to the extremely worthy cause that helps veterans have a wonderful experience, as well as heal.
"Central Valley residents have donated over a million dollars, if not more to the cause," he said.
Veterans are given the chance to tour the Washington, D.C. area during a three-day trip at no cost as part of the Central Valley Honor Flights. Veterans are also accompanied by a guardian to ensure their safety and comfort.
The 25th Central Valley Honor Flight took place on May 15-17. For more information visit https://cvhonorflight.org