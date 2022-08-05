It was a funeral worthy of a mayor as numerous family, friends, current and former Porterville City council members, police officers and other city officials, along with community members gathered Friday at Porterville Church of the Nazarene and Home of Peace Cemetery to honor, remember, and grieve Cameron James Hamilton — a man affectionately named “Mr. Porterville” by best friend Samantha Rafanan.
Hamilton died on July 23. Hamilton is also known for being the longest-running council member, having served 16 years, including being Mayor of Porterville, on the Porterville City Council.
Friday’s service represented a journey of Hamilton’s life as a few speakers shared stories and reminisced about the years they shared with him.
Lead Pastor Mark Pitcher welcomed the crowd and said he was honored and privileged to have been Hamilton’s pastor for 21 years. He talked about embracing and enjoying the day and said Hamilton truly did just that every day.
First of several speakers to take the microphone was Hamilton’s son-in-law, Paul Alonzo, who talked about the glory Hamilton brought to the family. He also said “Godspeed,” which Hamilton was known to often say, means “Success on your new journey.”
“He was a guiding light,” Alonzo said. “He was always approachable, always available, always consistently there for all of us, for all my family Godspeed.”
Hamilton’s niece, Allyson Prather, said Hamilton could be ornery, feisty, and opinionated, and then shared a story of how he prepared young family members for life and how he showed up for all of them and for everything.
“He loved Porterville. This was his home,” Prather said.
It was a sentiment expressed again and again as speakers talked about friendship, love, brotherhood, fond memories, and adventures with Hamilton.
“Cameron was a true hero A true Navy hero. A hero for the City of Porterville and a hero to members of his family,” said Pat Nagy, who was Hamilton’s childhood next-door neighbor, meeting him when he was 5 years old.
Nagy, who remained best friends with Hamilton for 60 years, had the crowd laughing as he talked of Hamilton’s no-nonsense views, of being interviewed by national news, and of showing up at the First California Cities major conference, where everyone was in suits, in a Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flipflops.
Nagy also talked about Hamilton being his Best Man at his wedding and of he having the same honor when Hamilton married Christine. He described Hamilton as being the happiest he had ever seen him on that day.
Friend John Milinich said he met Hamilton in first grade — when Hamilton gave him a black eye. They’ve been best friends since, he said. Milinich went on to talk about a front-porch conversation with Hamilton, reflecting on Jesus Christ.
“Can you imagine what Cameron is seeing now,” Milinich said, adding his friend was prepared for that moment he died, and thanked Pastor Mark for preparing him for that day. “Cameron woke up Saturday morning and had no idea what was happening that day.”
Also speaking at the funeral were former Porterville Chamber of Commerce Director Donnette Carter, Porterville City Manager John Lollis, and Porterville Councilmember Milt Stowe.
In a broken voice, Carter said Hamilton had told her once he was ready to go, whenever God took him. She went on to talk of his passion for his country, community and family, and said he was a proud veteran who talked often of his service. She also mentioned the “Quilts of Honor” at the Tulare County Fair, where Hamilton was nominated to receive one. It was a happy day, she added, when it was placed on his shoulders.
“He loved America,” Carter said. “He loved Porterville. He was ‘Mr. Porterville’ — a true statement.”
She ended by saying Hamilton was a cheerleader for the Porterville Chamber and a cheerleader for her, but most passionate about his family.
“I remember the day he told me that he thought he found his second soulmate,” Carter said and talked of the happiness on Hamilton’s face as soulmate Christine walked up the aisle at their beach wedding. “He was an amazing man. Amazing Mr. Porterville with a love for family, country and community — and most important, his faith.”
Lollis talked about his larger-than-life character, of naming him “Yosemite Cam” and talked of his love for the Porterville Police and Fire Departments. He also said he was Porterville’s longest-serving council member, serving 16 years from March 2002 to December 2018.
Hamilton was a proud Navy veteran who was supportive of local police and fire, Lollis said, and was instrumental in bringing the Military Banners to fruition, and in the naming of Fallen Heroes Park.
Lollis also talked of how Hamilton turned down a big reality show “Think House of Cards meets Ducks Dynasty,” he said as everyone laughed. He turned it down, Lollis said, because of his love for Porterville.
Lollis also talked about Christine, calling her a true blessing to his life for the past five years.
Stowe talked of Hamilton being bold and honest.
“I can imagine Cameron negotiating with Jesus to see if he can bring his cigar in (to Heaven,)” Stowe said as everyone laughed.
Stowe shared a story of Cameron giving his wife a ride to the hospital at 2 a.m. When told he didn’t have to do that, Hamilton answered “I’m always there for you, brother.”
Stowe talked of the love, protection, kindness and great passion Hamilton had for his family. He quoted Matthew 5:4 — Blessed are those who mourn — and talked of Hamilton’s love for the Lord and the church.
“Cameron knew this day was coming. He was prepared. He had no fear,” Stowe said. “As we mourn him, others in Heaven rejoice. He’s in the best hands he can be.”
He talked of Hamilton having no pain and no tears now and said some individuals bring light so bright to the world when they leave, the light remains.
“Cameron, you were one of those,” Stowe said.
In addition to the speakers, Worship Arts Pastor Colene Wiens, accompanied by a violinist, sang a couple of worship songs, “Oceans” and “As the Deer,” which Hamilton loved.
A “Brief Memorial of Videos and Photographic Memories Celebrating the Life of Cameron James Hamilton” compiled by Will Lloyd, had the audience crying, laughing, reminiscing, and appearing to love every clip and photo showcasing Hamilton’s life.
“What a life,” Pitcher proclaimed and he shared the story of hearing about Hamilton’s death. He ended the service by sharing stories of Hamilton’s love for the church and Jesus Christ, and talked of God’s plan being perfect.
“That Saturday when (Hamilton) gave up that last breath, he heard 'Well done my good and faithful servant,’” Pitcher said. “Let’s celebrate together. For Cameron.”
And as “The Blessing” played, Christine Hamilton could be seen crying, arms outstretched to Heaven, praising God.
A procession and graveside service, with full military honors, followed at Home of Peace Cemetery.