Michael Gonzalez purchased this bench in honor of longtime Porterville historian Jeff Edwards, who was an avid golfer. Edwards died earlier this year at the age of 98. The bench is scheduled to be dedicated at 10 a.m. November 28 at Porterville Municipal Golf Course. The public is invited to the dedication which will also be a memorial service. Anyone who would like to share a memory of Edwards are encouraged to speak at the dedication.

