Music filled the Frank ‘Buck’ Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium Saturday afternoon when the Tulare-Kings Music Educators Association presented the 2022 Honor Bands In Concert.
The theater exploded in applause as the 2022 TKMEA High School Honor Band played it’s last number – “Black Horse Troop,” a march by John Phillip Sousa.
Conducted by Steven McKeithen, Associate Director of Bands, and the Associate Professor of Music at California State University, Fresno, where he directs the Bulldog Marching Band, Symphobnic Band, and the Bulldog Basketball Band in addition to teaching music education courses, the high school honor band began with “Radiance” by Mark Lortz.
After Justin Adams, MHS band director and the high school band manager for the event, introduced the conductor, McKeithen offered a few words.
“I am so proud of their willingness to engage in something that is outside of their school activity, outside of their school music experience, to do these personal things – the personal involvement that it takes to prepare the music and audition, and the diligence that it takes, that speaks volumes for these students. I really enjoy reengaging in this Honor Band process after this pandemic. They’ve been a pleasure. I’ve had a great time the last couple of days. I’m super proud of them for their diligence through all these challenges of masks...But all of us are going to be grateful when it’s over certainly but we’ve learned that perseverance and that ability to power through a problem in a situation and I am so proud of them for their efforts the last couple of days, just wonderful students. I attribute to all the great teaching and the parents doing a wonderful job as well.”
McKeithen then talked about “Radiance” which the band had just played.
“That opening piece is called ‘Radiance’ and I just feel like it fits the joyfulness of this type of an event and I love the energy Mark Lortz brought to this selection,” he said before mentioning the band was shifting into something a little different – “Sheltering Sky” by John Mackey.
“He tends to write big, loud, fast stuff,” McKeithen said. “But this is not that. This is very reflective, and personal, and to me, reflects the story of what we all kind of gone through, that there is an end to all these things and there are brighter times and a sense of a sheltering sky and a peacefulness through all this. The music is very beautiful and it goes through a lot of different emotions. You’ll hear some tension but you will also hear some very lush moments, as well as solos.”
“Shadow Falls” by Julie Giroux followed before ending with the traditional Sousa march.
The program began with a welcome by emcee Donna Steigleder.
“We are so pleased to be able to bring this to you and your students,” said Steigleder, Honor Band Coordinator who also serves on the TKMEA Executive Board, at the start of the program.
She talked about the struggles of COVID and concerts.
“It’s been a challenge but they have risen to that challenge,” Steigleder said of the young musicians. “This is the first band concert in this facility in two years. It feels like we are welcoming music back into the valley. You are in for a real treat.”
The program included the 2022 TKMEA Middle School/Junior High Honor Band, and the 2022 TKMEA High School Honor Band, as well as the honoring of the TKMEA Music Educator of the Year – Justin Adams for 2020-2021, and Richard Madrigal for 2021-2022.
The musical portion of the program began with Christine Keenan, director of instrumental music at Reedley College, directing the middle school/junior high honor band.
Opening with “Springtime Ride” by Erika Svanoe, Keenan energetically conducted the number.
“I’m proud of how much they’ve done,” Keenan said before talking about the piece they had just played. “It depicts a group of kids riding their bikes after the weather is nice.”
Keenan said the number embraced a bit of movie scenes from “E.T. – the Extra Terrestrial” and “The Goonies” as one could imagine “kids on bicycles riding magically and riding off into the distance.”
Her second number was “Train Heading West (and Other Outdoor Scenes)” by Timothy Broege, which Keenan described as an Americana piece with three movements – Prairie Ritual, Rain on Mountain, and Train Heading West.
Before the final number, Keenan was presented with a gift of appreciation – a large gift basket containing Porterville Stafford chocolates – by William Shafer of Green Acres Middle School.
After accepting and thanking the students, Keenan talked of the “layers, fun rhythms with a spiritual waiting in the middle” of the group’s final number “Fire Dance” by David Shaffer.
The TKMEA Educator of the Year awards followed.
Adams, the 2020-2021 recipient, has been teaching for 24 years – 20 of those years at Monache High School, Steigleder said.
She went on to mention his educational background, attributes, and a long list of accomplishments and professional memberships.
“It is for all these reasons that we have unanimously chosen him to be our TKMEA Outstanding Educator of the Year.”
Madrigal, the 2021-2022 recipient, is in his seventh year of teaching and seventh year at Sequoia Middle School.
Steigleder once again talked of the education, roles and awards of Madrigal.
“Richard is very grateful to serve with a wonderful team of music educators in Porterville, and is extremely thankful for their tutelage,” Steigleder said “He is humbled and grateful to have been selected as the Music Educator of the Year from the rich talent pool of our membership.”