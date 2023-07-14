Brandon Olmos says the timing of this project he's involved in couldn't be more perfect.
“I am super excited about this project,” said Olmos, a 2014 Harmony Magnet Academy graduate. “It's a really important time in women's sports and they're finally getting the numbers that rival men's. It's a great time to be a soccer fan.”
The project Olmos is speaking about is “In These Cleats,” an upcoming sports-comedy podcast that will debut on most streaming platforms on July 19. Olmos is a producer of the project and represents one of the stars of the podcast, Paige Nielsen, a defender for the Angel City Football Club in the professional National Women's Soccer League.
Olmos represents Nielsen as part of the company he founded, On the Ball Group. Olmos, who lives in Los Angeles, provides management services and social media guidance for athletes through is company.
“In These Cleats” is debuting just in time for next week's Women's World Cup. Nielsen is co-host of the show along with comedian Tien Tran from “How I Met Your Father.” The podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Podcasts as well as a visual where video is supported. KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles is also scheduled to feature the podcast, Olmos said.
“We’re excited to celebrate women’s soccer and shed light on such a pivotal moment of history. Women’s soccer is at an inflection point, and Tien and I intend on being a catalyst for keeping this movement going,” said Nielsen who was recently showcased in HBO Max’s “Angel City.”
“This podcast will be a comedic spin on traditional sports broadcasting and I’m excited to launch this alongside the Women’s World Cup.”
The ten-episode first season will follow Nielsen and Tran as they not only commentate on women’s soccer, but also will cover the culture that surrounds the sport. Nielsen and Tran intend to shed light on this important period in women's sports, notably women's soccer, with statistics and ratings that frequently outnumber men's sports viewing, a press release announcing the podcast stated. All of this will be done with a high soccer IQ, the press release added.
In addition to Nielsen and Tran, Lauren Walker, an Emmy-nominated writer and LGBTQ+ activist, will be a guest host on the podcast. Walker will be at the World Cup games and correlating events learning about soccer and will see what it takes to be a true fan. Walker will witness firsthand the excitement of the crowds and talk to spectators.
Olmos and other producers are producing the podcast in collaboration with Megawatt Products, which produces The Always Sunny podcast that looks back at the 16 seasons of the popular television series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Rebecca Donohue, head writer for the Dan Le Batard Show, the nation's No. 1 sports podcast, is also involved in the podcast along with Megan Ganz from Modern Family and Mythic Quest and Mara Herron from The Always Sunny podcast.
“The Executive Producers, along with Nielsen and Tran, weave together a show that not only showcases women’s soccer, but also empowers women,” the press release for the podcast stated.
“It's going to be a pretty big show,” Olmos said. “I'm proud of the quality of it, I'm just proud of it.” He added he's proud of “how inclusive it is and how great it's going to be.
The podcast will be a weekly 30-minute series. For a trailer of the the podcast go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaS5ROKDLgk
More information is also available at Instagram: @inthesecleatspod; Threads: @inthesecleatspod Twitter: @inthesecleats; TikTok; @inthesecleats; Facebook: @inthesecleats and at inthesecleats.com Megawatt Productions was formed in May 2021 by Megan Ganz and Mara Herron. Together, they created and produced the popular The Always Sunny Podcast which has 61 million downloads in the last year.
Donahue was also a senior producer for Vice's Queer Sports. Through her company, Power Walk Entertainment, and her long career as a stand-up comedian, she has produced and developed shows around top-tier comedy talent. Her development slate includes projects with Bianca Del Rio, Joe DeRosa, Tone Bell, All Jackson, Theo Von, Rachel Feinstein, Michelle Buteau, Jaren Logan, and Kara Klenk.
Nielsen is a professional soccer player and LGBTQ+ activist. Nielsen has also been a guest host on Vice’s Queer Sports.
Tran is also co-host of Crooked Media’s Hysteria podcast. Her stand-up has been featured on Comedy Central's Taking the Stage and at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal as part of the 2019 New Faces of Comedy showcase. She’s written for Work in Progress on Showtime and the Emmy-nominated Book of Queer on Discovery+.
Walker made her mark writing for the 2021 and 2022 ViacomCBS Showcases, as well as popular television shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Book of Queer, South Side, and American Auto. Walker has also performed and was a consulting producer for the 2020 ViacomCBS Showcase.