Four NU BREED athletes made history on Sunday as they won titles in their first-ever Beach Volleyball tournament hosted by Fresno Heat Volleyball. The talented squad dominated the Silver and Gold Divisions, showcasing their prowess and leaving a lasting impression on spectators, saud NU BREED director Job Lara.
In the Silver Division, Emma Contreras and Ariana Medrano displayed unparalleled skill with their power serves and unyielding defense, beating talented squads from Elite Volleyball, TVA, and Fresno Heat, Lara said. The duo finished with a 5-0 record.
“Their combined efforts and exceptional teamwork enabled them to secure victory in each match they played, emphasizing their remarkable talent,” Lara said.
Meanwhile, Maddie Miguel and Melody Gonzalez put on an awe-inspiring performance in the Gold Division, going undefeated with a perfect 5-0 record against winning teams from Elite Volleyball, TVA, and Fresno Heat, Lara said.
“Their relentless play and exceptional skill left opponents in awe and reasserted NU BREED's dominance in the competition,” Lara said. “With unrivaled determination and impeccable technique, Miguel and Gonzalez asserted their authority on the court, earning a well-deserved top spot in the division.
“The success of these NU BREED athletes in the highly competitive elite beach volleyball category is a testament to their immense talent and unwavering dedication. Their exceptional performances in their debut tournament highlight the collaborative efforts of the NU BREED program in nurturing and developing promising athletes.”
“The NU BREED community eagerly anticipates their continued success and looks forward to witnessing their future accomplishments on the beach volleyball scene,” Lara said.