The Lindsay Museum and Gallery has a fabulous collection of historic orange box labels on display from today until Christmas time.
The labels date from the 1880's through the 1930's and have stone lithography printing, with the labels from the 1940's and until using off-set printing. The stone lithography colors are so perfect in many cases, they look like they were printed yesterday.
The packing houses and orange producers used fine artists from San Francisco and Los Angeles to create their labels. One will notice the outstanding art and all the various styles used.
The packing houses started printing cardboard boxes in 1955. Harvest Containers in Lindsay still make their own cardboard boxes, said Patti Tienken who's a volunteer and board member at the museum.
"We have a large collection of historic paper orange box labels specific to Lindsay growers and packinghouses, that were produced between the 1880’s and 1950’s, and are works of art. Beautifully framed copies of many of these labels will be displayed in our gallery, and available for sale. (Today) we will have our annual 'Night at the Museum' returning, with dinner and a program focused on our 'Legacy of Labels.' The gallery show will be up through Christmas," said Pam Kimball, Museum board member.
Lindsay had two rail lines going through town and many packinghouses, said Tienken, Kimball, and Judyth Dreiger, who's also a volunteer and board member. "We had so many packing houses, and it's estimated that there are over 250 different labels from Lindsay alone from the 1880's to 1950, '' said Tienken.
The three women's families have all been in Lindsay for generations, and have all been involved in the orange and citrus industry.
The museum has digitized their label collection and people can purchase framed or unframed prints.
Oranges could only be grown when they found out how to pump water up out of the ground. And some of the labels are extremely rare. Maori Maids Greeting Brand is more than likely "one of a kind."
Some of the labels display the health benefits of oranges, or they have a theme of flowers, puppies, kittens, or a holiday theme. There are so many.
In the 1950's in Southern California, Tienken recalled getting a fresh orange in her stocking at Christmas time, and said that was so special because they were from Wyoming, and oranges were new to her family.
"I'm so in awe about this display that I wish everyone could come and see it," she said, "And I do wish that more of our older generation, 'the golden oldies,' were alive so they could enjoy this fantastic show."
Tonight's yearly night at the museum, is a non-profit meeting, but also a fundraiser dinner, said Dreiger, who did much of the artistic show planning. Bill Tungate also helped hang all the framed labels.
Besides the outstanding labels displayed the museum has a collection of 20th and 21st century artists, as well as marvelous historic artifacts and memorabilia from Lindsay and the surrounding area.
The label collection was being auctioned and Kimball and Gary Melling, who are President and Vice President of the museum board heard about it. They decided to purchase the collection, and everyone on the board is involved in one way or another in the orange industry explained Tienken and Dreiger. They said the orange label collection was a dream they wanted to be part of, especially to protect and celebrate the history, artistry, and creativeness of the orange industry.
Plus, the exhibit has something for all ages, they said.
A Night At the Museum, Legacy of Labels, will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Lindsay Museum and gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill. Cost is $30 which includes dinner in the courtyard and dinner. For more information call Kirk, 559-202-6166 or Kimball, 559-310-4109.