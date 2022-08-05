In June, John Pendleton, Tulare educator and Tulare Historical Museum board member, approached Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire about accepting a large exhibit that was in the museum’s collection. The museum sought to remove the prize-winning exhibit and thought SCICON may be an appropriate place for it.
The exhibit, which was recently relocated to SCICON, features two black bears and a grizzly bear in a scene depicting the natural rivalry between the two. The scene also features a stream with salmon. “Tulare County is the site of the last known grizzly in California, which was killed in the 1920s,” said SCICON director Dianne Shew. “The display gives our students a glimpse into the past and the ability to see firsthand the size difference and adaptations of both bear species.”
The family of the late Corky Anderson, a prominent Tulare farmer, donated the exhibit to the museum. “We appreciate both the Tulare Historical Museum and the Anderson family for this generous gift,” said Hire. “It has become the centerpiece of our natural history museum and a source of important lessons on animal biology and conservation.”