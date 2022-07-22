This Friday, July 29, when those drive through a portion of Highway 65 in Porterville, they will officially be driving on the Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway.
A community dedication event to memorialize a portion of Highway 65 as the Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway will be held. The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Fire Station 71 at 40 W. Cleveland.
The dedication event will serve to honor Ramon “Raymond” Figueroa and Patrick Jones who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library.
State Senator Melissa Hurtado, who represents Porterville, introduced a resolution to name a portion of Highway 65 after Figueroa and Jones. “The city wishes to express its gratitude and special thanks to State Senator Melissa Hurtado for her sponsorship of the legislation that has made this worthy recognition possible,” the City of Porterville stated.
“Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community,” said Hurtado with introducing the resolution. “I am proud to honor their memory by recognizing their heroic action and the sacrifice that the made on behalf of Porterville.”
The highway memorial signs will be located between post mile 16.130 and post mile 20.880. The northbound location will be at the north edge of the Tule River, north of Highway 65, back-to-back to the existing sign facing southbound. The southbound location will be in the median south edge of the Henderson Avenue Bridge, making the signs visible to those traveling through Porterville on Highway 65.
“The City of Porterville and the Figueroa and Jones family would like to invite the community to attend the dedication event and join in the recognition of this memorial,” the city stated.
The last step for a portion of Highway 65 to be memorialized in honor of Figueroa and Jones when the Porterville City Council approved the Caltrans permits for the installation of the memorial signs at its meeting in January.
The Figueroa and Jones families were consulted on the preferred memorial signage. KRC Safety Company donated the cost for the signs and their installation. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the signs.