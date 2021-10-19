Longtime Porterville Art Association member Shirley Skufca Hickman will hold a book signing at the PAA Art Gallery, 151 N. Main, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 23.
The event is free and open to the public. There's free parking on Main Street and at the rear of the gallery.
Hickman will have books for sale and also to sign. Light refreshments will be provided. Hickman will also answer questions about writing.
Hickman said she's made an effort to share how everyone can write the story of their lives. “The greatest influences on my writing have been my family, friends, books, and students,” Hickman said. Four of her books are about her family. The first one “DON’T GE GIVE UP,” is about growing up in a Colorado coal mining town during World War II. At the end of the war, her family moved to Gunnison. When they finally had a house, her father asked, “IS EVERYBODY HAPPY NOW?” That became the title of her next book.
When her father died and the family almost lost their house, she later wrote about that stressful time in “FAMILY IS FOREVER.” Her latest memoir, “ROCKY ROAD IS MORE THAN A CANDY BAR,” is about her first two years of teaching, falling in love with Joe Hickman, and marrying him.
Another way her family influenced her writing was their love of poetry. Her father could recite poems like The Shooting of Dan McGrew, and The Face on the Ballroom Floor to the delight of family and friends, Hickman said.
Hickman has written more than 100 poems, mainly to make sense of something happening in her life. She didn’t publish poetry until she taught English at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and a fellow teacher asked her to submit her poetry to the California Quarterly. She agreed, and four of her poems were published.
Currently, a former student has published many of her poems on his blog, and two of them about Vietnam appear in a blog called, “The Agent Orange Project.”
Her friends continue to be another great influence, Hickman said. During junior high school, she had difficulty adjusting until she met Karen. Together they spent hours in Hickman’s attic bedroom writing a novel about an orphan who became a ballerina.
After Karen moved, she and Hickman wrote 10 to 20 page letters about everything in their lives to one another. Today they are still friends.
Without the help of other writers, she wouldn't have published eight books, Hickman said. When she taught a Creative Writing class at Porterville College, the students wanted to continue critiquing one another’s work so they formed the Porterville Writer’s Workshop which has existed, in many forms, for more than 50 years.
Most of the members are published authors. Marilyn Meredith and Hickman have critiqued one another’s books for decades and Meredith has been a constant source of encouragement and knowledge to Hickman who values her as a writer and friend.
Another friend, Anita Stackhouse-Hite, took a leave of absence to care for her sister, and asked Hickman to take over her column at The Recorder, which she did for 18 weeks.
Another major influence on her writing continues to be her love of books. She often reads between 30 and 40 books a year.
After reading romance novels she wrote two, including “THE TANGLED WEB OF LOVE.”
Her students also influenced her writing, especially in “FALL IN LOVE WITH AN ORANGE TREE OR A BOOK” which is read in English classes at Monache and Porterville High School.
She is currently working on another memoir, “DIALOG IN SHADES OF BROWN,” about teaching at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo during the turbulent 60’s when the Vietnam War, Civil Rights Movement, and assassinations affected her deeply.
Hickman believes writing has helped her deal with many aspects of her life. She explains, “Now that my parents, sisters and husband are gone, I write memoirs to keep them alive in my writing. This was especially comforting after my husband died.
“In ROCKY ROAD IS MORE THAN A CANDY BAR, Joe and I are together again, falling in love, and marrying. Through my writing, Joe continues to live in my books and in my heart.”