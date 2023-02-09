Shirley Skufca Hickman will sell her autographed romance novels at Stafford's Chocolates, 114 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 11. Her books are:
Sarah Darlin' — Set in San Francisco during the Gold Rush. The main characters must deal with prejudice, murder, a trial, a fire and a terrible secret from the past.
The Tangled Web of Love — David Stedfeld, an improvished orphan, is now a successful sea captain and one of the richest men in London. Lady Elizabeth Reneau, born into wealth, loses her parents and their home and she's reduced to working as a seamstress. David offers her a loveless marriage to escape her licentious uncle. As Elizabeth begins to care for David, she wonders if he will ever return her love. Can they have a future together despite their differences?
Love Finds A Way — Randall falls in love with Priscilla but he's illegitimate and poor and she's an aristocrat. Brandon, a notorious rake, has been changed by war. Can the women he once mistreated forgive him? Will love find a way.
Rocky Road is More than a Candy Bar — Shirley's true love story set in Tulare and Porterville. She's attracted to a handsome young man but he's divorced and she's Catholic. Torn between her love for her church and her love for this man she fears whatever decision she makes will only bring heartache.