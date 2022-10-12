City of Porterville dignitaries, public safety officers, staff, members of the Figueroa and Jones families and community members attended a ceremony at Fire Station 71 where State Senator
Melissa Hurtado presented a ceremonial $10 million check to the city for an Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Administration offices.
After welcoming everyone and greeting Hurtado and thanking her for all her efforts on behalf of the City of Porterville, City Manager John Lollis introduced Porterville Mayor Martha Flores.
Flores greeted everyone and said it was her distinct honor to welcome everyone to historic downtown Porterville for the ceremonial check presentation of $10 million that will support the City's planned new Regional Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Administration offices.
She spoke about the many devastating fires endured by the community in the past several years: the KNP Complex Fire, Pier Fire, SQF Complex Fire and Windy Fire and said statewide fire resources have used Porterville City facilities for base camp operations and support.
As the wildfires have become more common the development of an EOC to support local and regional public safety has become apparent, and with both fire and police administration in the same building at the former Porterville Public Library site, it will assist and support local public safety protection and response, she said.
The mayor spoke about the catastrophic fire of February 18, 2020 which destroyed the historic Porterville Library and claimed the lives of two of its firefighters, and said the city struggled with how to reuse the former library site, if at all.
In consultation with the Figueroa and Jones families, she said their “exceedingly generous” suggestion for a facility that supported public safety was proposed, as well as a memorial garden to appropriately honor Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
“A very sincere and special thank you to Senator Hurtado for her continued and generous assistance and support for the City of Porterville,” Flores said. “The state's $10 million budget appropriation will make the new EOC and Public Safety Administration offices a reality for the community.” Flores said with emotion, she still can't get over the phone call with Hurtado.
"On behalf of the City of Porterville, thank you again o Senator Hurtado, the Figueroa and Jones Families, Acting Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn, Police Chief Jake Castellow, and the brave men and women of the Porterville Fire and Police Departments that selflessly protect and serve our community," Flores said.
Hurtado thanked everyone for joining her at the ceremony.
"I am thrilled to be here with you to celebrate the $10 million investment in Porterville for a new Emergency Operations Center," she said. "It often feels like the Central Valley is forgotten, especially when compared to the bigger and more populated cities and towns across the state. Since I've been elected, it's been my priority to represent the Central Valley and our need, and quite frankly to provide a voice to the millions of people who live here, and have long felt forgotten.
This funding today, is a huge investment in public safety. During catastrophic events, different organizations and agencies come together to provide support and solve problems. This operations center will provide not only a location — but the space and equipment that emergency staff need.”
Hurtado added those who work in an emergency operations center “have to stay cool, calm and collected at a time when everything else is chaotic — they have to make decisions about how to respond, and what kind of response is needed. Emergency operation centers serve the public to provide a unified response — whether it's for fire, terrorism, public health, or natural disasters.
“I am proud to say, we will be able to build an emergency operations center in Porterville that will house the fire department, and serve as regional support for Southeastern Tulare County. It will provide a safe space that is designed to function and lead during emergencies, and its location will save vital minutes on response times.”
Hurtado also spoke about the plans for a memorial garden to honor Figueroa and Jones at the site. “The garden will serve as a reminder to all who enter the doors of the EOC, of the sacrifice, and gravity, of the decisions that are made there. Our first responders deserve to work in an updated environment, and to have the resources that they need to perform their job.
“I'm dedicated to working to ensure that our first responders receive the funding and support they need so that they can perform these duties safely and in the best work environment possible — and this funding is a step in the right direction.
Also among those at the ceremony were Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who thank Hurtado for her support for Porterville, and acting Porterville Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn.