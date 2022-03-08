Porterville College has named PC alum Amber Hernandez as its women's soccer coach for the program that will begin play in the fall.
Hernandez has spent the better part of her life playing soccer, jokingly saying she has “been a soccer player since the moment I could walk.”
Hernandez is also a Monache graduate who served as an assistant coach when Reedley College began its soccer program. Hernandez was also a member of the Mexican women's national soccer team and played semi-professionall for the Seattle Reign.
She’s coached youth soccer for more than 9 years, having worked with the South Valley Chivas Academy and the Porterville Soccer League. She comes to PC directly from her position as an assistant coach for the WPSL Fresno Freeze women’s soccer program.
As a PC graduate and Porterville resident, Hernandez said she looks forward to making a difference in the lives of players in the community.
She says of starting the soccer program at PC, “There is no other feeling quite like helping young athletes develop their natural resiliency, leadership, skills and determination — not only in competition but in real life! I believe that starting a women’s soccer program here at Porterville College will be extremely beneficial and exciting for our community, because it opens a window of endless opportunities for both the youth and all soccer fanatics!”
She said she's particularly excited to start recruiting new players from the area. “For far too long talent here has been kept a secret and hidden, now is time to showcase all that hidden talent! This program will encourage so many young girls, female athletes and women of all ages to dream big and use their talent to help open doors to their fullest potential.”
PC Athletic Director Joe Cascio said he's excited about the addition of both Hernandez and the new women's soccer program.
“We are very fortunate to have Amber in charge of reviving women’s soccer at Porterville College. She has an extensive soccer background, strong ties to the community, and a genuine passion for student-athlete success. I’m excited to see her hit the ground running.”
Hernandez, a mother of two, holds a bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary studies from National University and a teaching credential in multiple subjects. She already has big plans for the program in its first years.
“My plan is to create a program where female athletes can strive and be successful both on and off the field.”
When asked about what she will be looking for when recruiting, she said, “I am looking for athletes who are passionate and driven with a desire to learn and play next level soccer. All are welcomed to come join the beginning of this exciting and thrilling journey.”