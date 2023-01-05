Porterville’s downtown band mural “Marching through Time” will continue to march through several more decades thanks to the restoration work by Scott M. Haskins, and paint touchup by the mural’s artist Glen Hill.
Painted by Hill of Three Rivers, the free-standing 10-by-100 feet mural located at Centennial Park across from Porterville City Hall was unveiled 12 years ago. The mural depicts the town’s now 100-year high school band history, and the city’s first four band directors — Frank Howard, Bill Robbins, Frank “Buck” Shaffer and Dale Anderson.
However the march through time has taken a toll on the mural with significant fading, flaking and deterioration of the paint.
“Twelve years ago, due to misguidance – they used materials that diminish the mural by accelerating the aging,” said Haskins on Wednesday. “This mural has only been here 10 to 12 years but the paint and resin layers are peeling. It is not responding well to sunlight.”
Haskins, Chief Art Conservator at Fine Art Conservation Laboratories, FACL, in Santa Barbara was contracted to restore the mural after the Porterville City Council approved the restoration and repainting on Sept 20. On that day, the Council also approved cannabis dispensary revenue in the city to help fund the restoration. The Council allocated $40,000 of its 2022-2023 budget for the mural’s restoration, with the funding coming from the council’s Special Purposes Reserve Fund, which covers the FACL cost of $38,277. The cost for Hill to repaint the mural will be up to $37,500 with cannabis dispensary revenue being used to fund that portion of the project.
“The artist was contacted and the city mentioned something had to be done,” said Haskins. “It’s a subject of pride and it’s across from City Hall. But he (Glen Hill) did not know how to fix it.”
And that’s where Haskins comes into the picture. Haskins has worked all over the United States conserving fine art. Two weeks ago, he worked on a mural of the United Nations in New York. He has also done restoration in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, and next week will be working on WPA – Works Progress Administration – projects.
“We are the only professional art preservation services for painting conservation,” he said.
“The first step is stabilizing the lifting and flaking. We are going through the stabilizer preservation process.”
Haskins spent Tuesday and Wednesday working on the first phase — stopping and fixing the deterioration of the mural. On Wednesday, he looked through his cell phone and pointed out photos he had taken as he worked Tuesday on areas with severe peeling, and on areas where previous touch-ups didn't match.
“It looked awful,” he said, adding that the paint itself had turned “chalky” and was rubbing off.
Haskins talked about hydrolysis — the chemical breakdown of a compound due to reaction with water and sun.
“The temperature and humidity suck the life out of the painting layers,” he said as he showed a short video of the paint rubbing off ‘chalky’ on his finger. “At 1 p.m., the sun rakes across the mural. It’s showing sun damage. The whole mural is peeling off.”
Haskins pointed to examples of the peeling on the mural, starting with the left side of the mural depicting the city’s first band in Brunaille coloring and pointing out the entire school building in the painting was peeling.
“Someone painted without stabilizer,” he said. “We will be adding a high-tech adhesive engineered by chemists of super penetration and when it ages, it doesn’t fall apart. It’s more conservation engineering.”
The second phase includes the return of artist Glen Hill to the mural for touch-ups.
“We stabilize it, (Hill) makes it look great aesthetically, and we return and high-tech and bullet proof it,” Haskins said. “In the end, you get a mural potentially here for decades and looking fantastic.”
Haskins pointed to the Sousaphones at the far right end of the mural and talked of how faded out they were before putting down the layers of the super penetrating compound.
“Yesterday (Tuesday) I saw all blanched paint and hydrolysis in the the band leader — some blanchness.
“The first layer is super penetrating. Then we chased it with another super penetrating layer but had more body and it filled up the cracks. I did the mural bottom half but still need to do the top half,” Haskins said Wednesday morning. “This morning, I am putting in the second layer with more body. And the third has more color.
“The main thing is stopping the flaking and delamination. That is the most important as it seeps into smaller crevices and we get stabilization.”
Haskins talked about the back of a band director’s head seen as he symbolically directed the massed PHS and MHS bands in front of the United States Capitol Building. The dark brunette color of the director’s hair had shifted and was no longer dark, Haskins said, completely due to weather.
Haskins continued talking about the damage to the painting as he pointed out different areas — the violins in the left by the first photo, the hair of the band director in the center of the mural which could be seen in two colors, the restored dark brown and a washed-out color.
Helping Haskins in the restoration is an area high school sophomore, Christian Rogers from Elenore Roosevelt High School in Exeter. ‘A good worker’ who has helped his father on buildings and construction sites, Haskins said.
Rogers helped Haskins complete the upper half of the mural on Wednesday. As he painted on the solution, Rogers talked of how it “seeps into the picture and pulls out the color from the wood.”
Haskins said he will return in two weeks to one month, after Hill completes the touchups. Work also has to be done on a decal and on letters that were glued on the mural. But after it's done, the decal will look perfect, he said.
"It will look almost be perfect as far as aesthetics,” Haskins said. “This is not an overnight project. In a couple of months from now, I will return to add a high tech, high varnish to maximize protection that is also anti-grafitti and protects the mural from the weather.”
The “anti-graffiti” that is applied makes it possible to remove the graffiti without damaging the paint of the mural, Haskins said, with the varnish coming from a mural guard company in Costa Mesa.
“And you are left with a mural that looks perfect,” Haskins said. “Then it is ready to go for decades.”
Denise Marchant, a founding member of the Porterville mural committee who has worked to bring the art of murals depicting local history to Porterville, called the project dear to her and the Porterville community.
“The mural committee is so excited that the restorative work on the Marching Through Time Band Mural is underway. It is amazing to see what the professionals are able to do with the right materials to bring it back to life,” Marchant said on Wednesday. “This is a three-phase process that will take multiple months to complete, so we do have to be patient to see the final result. I am so thankful that the community, and especially the City Council, have seen the importance of supporting the renovation of this historical mural that has become a focal point for downtown.”