The Porterville City Council will consider a major change when it comes to the return of another cherished tradition in Porterville.
The Children's Christmas Parade is one of two traditional events that's scheduled to be held in Porterville again that was on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Porterville City Council will discuss at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The approval of the closure of E Street for the annual Myers Christmas Tree Memorial Service to be held on December 14 is also on the Council agenda.
The Rotary Club of Porterville and the Porterville Chamber of Commerce have proposed the Children's Christmas Parade be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 4. The parade that was begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer has been traditionally held on a weeknight.
The event being on a Saturday morning may actually be more convenient for children and families since it won't be held on a school night and the conditions may also be more comfortable as opposed to holding the parade on a cold night.
City staff reported it's been proposed to hold the parade on a Saturday morning as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee has reviewed the event had has recommended the event be held with similar safety precautions that were recommended for the Veterans Day Parade.
Those recommendations include signage encouraging parade spectators to maintain social distancing. In addition another vaccination event in which $100 gift cards are given away to those who are vaccinated could be held. A vaccination incentive event was held at San Joaquin Valley College on Main Street before and during the Veterans Day Parade.
In addition it's been recommended the Christmas parade be live streamed to give people the option of watching the parade from home. The council will consider the approval of the parade that will be held on Main Street in downtown Porterville at its meeting on Tuesday.
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory will hold its annual Christmas Tree Memorial Service at 7 p.m. December 14 at Myers Chapel. Every year Myers provides the opportunity for those to hang ornaments on Christmas trees in honor of their loved ones that can be viewed with the service also being held. The event is open not just to Myers clients but to the entire community and those in the surrounding area.
With the event being on hiatus last year due to COVID, preparations have been made for the potential of a bigger event this year as Porterville Police has approved a permit for a service of up to 500 people be held on December 14.
Myers has also requested E Street between Putnam and Cleveland Avenues be closed. The council will consider the approval of the closure. The COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee also reviewed the event and recommended the event be held while following COVID-19 safety protocols.
In addition the council will consider the approval of a paper shredding event the Porterville Chamber has scheduled to be held at the parking lot between Oak and Hockett Streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 22.