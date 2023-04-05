After 36 years of serving the community, Helping Hands ended its operation with two major final donations on Tuesday.
Helping Hands donated $7,583.29 each to Central California Family Crisis Center and Turning Point on Tuesday to conclude its service to the community.
Helping Hands of Porterville began in 1987. It began with Tom and Ruby Mar serving meals in the basement of the Assembly of God Church.
Helping Hands first president was Bob Hulsey Jr. In 1994 Roy Rockholt was president and served in that position for 15 years until his death in 2009.
As par of Helping Hands, Maxine Brooks and John Daybell also began the men's transitional center on Third Street.
There were many churches that supported Helping Hands over the years and among the major supporters was Trinity Lutheran Church. Central California Family Crisis Center was also a major partner with Helping Hands.
“We thank the many business and individuals that donated,” Helping Hands stated. Among those individuals was the late Robert Krase Sr. as he and his firm provided services for Helping Hands.
“Most of all we thank the volunteers for the many hours of service,” Helping Hands stated.
Helping Hands stated its hoped it will have a space at the Porterville Historical Museum in the future.
“Thank God for letting us serve the homeless and needy,” said Helping Hands president Mariann Sanders, who was a volunteer with the organization for 14 years.