On Friday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in Poplar for a report of two missing teenagers. 17-year-old Brianna Calderon, left and 14-year-old Destiny Calderon, who ran away from home during the early morning hours between 3:30 and 7 a.m. They're believed to be in the Bakersfield area. If you know of there whereabouts or have any information in regards to their location, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at 559-733-6218 or the Tulare County Sheriff TipNow at 559-725-4194 or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.
Help needed to find missing teens
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Billionaire Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
- The Latest: Berrettini wins 1st set of Wimbledon final
- AP PHOTOS: Miami's historic Black Overtown gets makeover
- The Latest: Pakistan official encouraging vaccines
- This Date in Baseball
- AP Sportlight
- Analysis: If Ash Barty keeps learning, she'll keep winning
- Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection policies
Most Popular
Articles
- Did you feel the earthquake(s)? Of course you did
- Black Bear appeal to receive grant denied
- Fire destroys businesses, interrupts youth backpack, vaccine event
- Fire on Lewis Hill
- Back in touch: Porterville returns to strong showing
- South County Justice Center inmate dies
- Jake Castellow new police chief
- Fire destroys building in Poplar, interrupts youth backpack, vaccine event
- Weeeeeee! Plenty of rides at Porterville Fair
- Big changes, new pastor, dealing with vandalism at First Congregational Church
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.