On Friday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in Poplar for a report of two missing teenagers. 17-year-old Brianna Calderon, left and 14-year-old Destiny Calderon, who ran away from home during the early morning hours between 3:30 and 7 a.m. They're believed to be in the Bakersfield area. If you know of there whereabouts or have any information in regards to their location, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at 559-733-6218 or the Tulare County Sheriff TipNow at 559-725-4194 or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.

