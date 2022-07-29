The unveiling of a freeway sign, and a procession of vehicles down Highway 65, were all part of Friday’s memorial service held to pay tribute and honor the lives of the two men, Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died on February 18, 2020 when a fire broke out at the Porterville Public Library. Figueroa and Jones perished after rushing into the building to search for people.
“Good morning,” said Bryan Cogburn, acting fire chief for the Porterville Fire Department. “I want to thank everyone that is here today as we honor Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones with the highway dedication.”
Cogburn introduced dignitaries before asking Porterville Public Safety Chaplin Steve Walker to lead the invocation.
Walker talked about paying tribute to Figueroa and Jones and of honoring their lives for generations to come before leading the group in prayer.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend praised Figueroa and Jones and offered proclamations to their families.
When he sees highway signs such as the one getting unveiled, Townsend said, it always brings to his mind the selfless acts, and serves as a reminder to pray to honor the memory and actions of those individuals.
Porterville City Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo also talked about remembering the heroic and selfless sacrifices of the two men, and of the symbolic sign on the highway through the “heart of the community.”
State Senator Melissa Hurtado presented the two mothers, Anna Moreno and Sandra Jones, with a hug and a bouquet of flowers.
She talked about the contributions of the two “fine” men, and talked of Figueroa always putting others first, and of how Jones would frequently say “I've got you.”
“So today, Ray, you come first. And, Patrick — we got you,” Hurtado said. “The signs we are unveiling today will serve as a permanent reminder of the selfless sacrifices of Captain Ramon ‘Ray’ Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. They represent a fitting tribute to the bravery of these men who left an indelible mark on the community of Porterville.
“This recognition is long overdue for these men and their families. I am thankful we were able to come together today to properly acknowledge their service and commitment to protecting the public.”
In 2021 Hurtado carried SCR 14, the resolution that officially designated a portion of Highway 65 within Porterville as the “Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway.” The resolution was signed into law in July of 2021.
Also represented was Rosalinda Alexander of State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office.
Cogburn then asked the two fathers to unveil the freeway sign, which they did
“They are seeing it for the first time today,” Cogburn said.
The two fathers of the fallen men, Ramon Figueroa and John Jones, expressed gratitude.
“Today is a very special day, the memory of my son, Captain Ramon Figueroa, and Firefighter Patrick Jones who will be remembered for infinity,” said Ramon Figueroa. “We would like to thank all those responsible for this day.”
Jones’ father also spoke.
“This dedication means so much to our families,” said John Jones as he thanked everyone involved. “My gratitude is overwhelming.”
The program ended with Porterville Police leading a procession of fire department vehicles and fire trucks, police vehicles, the families of Figueroa and Jones, other officials, friends, family, and the public down Highway 65 to see the official signs which had now also been unveiled – one at the Henderson overpass when traveling southbound, and one visible when traveling north of Highway 65 where the highway crosses the Tule River.