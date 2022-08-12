(Editor's note: This is a second in a series of previews on Orange Belt high school football teams featuring Granite Hills, Porterville High, Monache, Strathmore and Lindsay).
The Porterville High football team is looking good this season as it continue its practice looking to improve on last year's record of 4-6.
PHS coach Keith Thompson said he's looking forward to having a solid year for the program and multiple student athletes took a moment to talk about their plans.
When asked what the Panthers' plan is for this year Thompson had a lot to say. “Right now our goal is to stay healthy,” he said.
The Panthers suffered a lot last year due to sickness from COVID-19, reducing the number of student athletes in football by half down to barely more than 30.
“We understand that without health at the forefront of our approach, it's just impossible to keep going strong,” Thompson said. “Staying fit and ready and healthy into EYL (East Yosemite League) league play will for sure help us go and compete with the best of them. I want us to go and have a chance at competition. We're aiming to go to the league and win, then hopefully we can get deep into the playoffs.”
It was back in 2010 the Panthers last won the EYL title, finishing 8-0 in league. PHS went 12-1 that season and finished as a Valley runner-up.
PHS went 2-2 in the EYL last year, finishing in a tie for fourth. However that doesn't mean the players aren't raring to go and ready to take the field. Running back Jaret Garcia, and wide receivers Cooper Fish and Freddy Nunez spoke about their thoughts for the new season.
“I couldn't be more hype and excited for it. I really want to continue pushing our team to do better and better,” Senior Garcia said.
Garcia has been working hard with the Panthers as he's been playing since his freshman year back in 2019. “I think coach Thompson is doing a good job with the assistant coaches to make us practice and maintain our skills.”
“Yeah, coach Thompson has been great as always and has been helping us out in the weight room to make sure we're strong and ready for it.” Fish commented.
“Oh yeah, coach (Thompson) is always looking to help us with our plays and working out. It really helps when he's there telling you what you need to do, where you need to step and stuff like that,” Nunez said.
“We have a lot of good kids this year.” Thompson said. “With Jaret, Cooper, and Freddy, that's a great group and we have other big things looking to come out with our Sammy Alcantar being our running back and free safety.”
Among other key players for PHS will be junior quarterback Rocky Aguijo. The Panthers have high hopes with 14 starters returning, eight on offense and six on defense.
Among the linemen are 6-4, 290-pound sophomore Troy McMath, 6-1, 245-pound defensive tackle Marcelus Rodriguez and 5-10, 250-pound senior Rajko Strizic. There's also 6-3, 255-pound outside linebacker Johnathan Rose.