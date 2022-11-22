After a long process, Porterville is finally on the verge of having its first cannabis dispensary.
Haven, which will be located in the historic building which was the former home of Letsinger Reality, is close to opening at Morton and Main. Haven Chief Operating Officer Mark Simonian said Haven should open the first week of December.
The first sign, literally, of Haven opening happened on Monday morning when the Haven sign was placed at the site.
Simonian said all Haven is waiting for now is for confirmation from the city on when all the background checks have been completed for its 20-plus employees. Johnnie Hernandez, Haven's Head of Retail, said the dispensary received more than 500 applications.
He added 100 percent of the employees live in Porterville. He also said all of the maintenance of the building will be done by Porterville companies.
The company also stated as many of the subcontractors used on the renovation of the building for the dispensary were local as well. Haven has spent about $1 million to develop the dispensary.
Simonian said the employees have already been working at the dispensary for several weeks. “I want to give our employees credit,” he said. “They are a phenomenal bunch of folks.”
During the first week of December Haven plans to hold a private opening for friends and family at the dispensary and to also hold an opening for Porterville's leaders. A soft opening to the public is also planned. Haven plans to hold its grand opening sometime in January.
Simonian added the employees go through six weeks of intense training that's “based around Haven values.
“The city has been fantastic to work with,” Simonian also said. The process for dispensaries to come into Porterville began on May 21,2019 when the city council adopted ordinances, regulations and zoning to allow for cannabis dispensaries in Porterville.
Haven was among seven applicants during the first round of applications held from January 24 through February 28, 2020. The applicatnts were interviews on October 22, 2020.
The council selected 2 of the 7 applicants for its first two cannabis dispensaries with Haven receiving the highest score.
On July 6, 2021, the council approved an development agreement with Haven. Since that time a third development agreement has been approved by the council for Bloom Farms.
All three of the cannabis dispensaries will be located downtown, which Hernandez noted as opposed to more industrialized areas in which many cities locate their dispensaries.
Hernandez referred to the location at Main and Morton as “what we call a phenomenal location.”
He also said the fact there will be three dispensaries in the city shouldn't be a problem as the area has a big enough population to support all three. “That still really serves us well,” said Hernandez about the ratio of the three dispensaries to the population.
“It was absolutely the right decision,” said Hernandez about coming to Porterville. “Porterville is exactly what we hoped for.”
Hernandez added about smaller communities such as Porterville, “They really tend to be really good markets. Porterville became a really good bet and a really strong economy to go into.”
Haven Dispensaries describes itself as a “safe space, a sanctuary where all can feel comfortable and content to be their truest self.”
Haven stated it was developed based on three principals: Legitimacy, quality and openness. “All Haven locations are legal, compliant and 100 percent citation free,” the company stated. Haven states its supply of products comes from “responsible manufacturers and brands known specifically for safety, quality and effectiveness.
“Consumer comfort is a main priority for Haven and they pride themselves on providing the most educational and stress-free shopping experience.”
The company also stated it understands every cannabis users' experience is unique to their own interests and needs. Haven stated whether those are seeking cannabis for health or wellness or recreational use, the company provides customers with a great deal of education.
Haven operates six locations across California with another licenses that are currently in development and states it's “rapidly becoming one of California’s leading cannabis organizations.”
Haven stated it was fortunate to be able to lease the 3,800 square foot property where Letsinger used to be located. Renovation of the building began in late 2021.
Hernandez stated while renovations were done to provide for Haven's look, as much of the character of the Porterville landmark was kept as possible. The new Haven signage is hanging on the existing poles in which the Letsinger sign was on.
Those who enter the building will also still see the large chandelier that was a prominent part of the Letsinger building. When done the renovation will include custom casework, an extensive security system inside and outside the building, full interior upgrades of the first floor, a new parking lot and fresh landscaping.
“Haven's stores are very unique and attractive and we wanted to make sure that Porterville's Haven represented the best in the industry and it does,” Hernandez said.
Frank Salazar, Haven marketing director, stated, “This is Porterville's Haven. That's exactly what it is.”
Haven added it came across a handful of items left behind by Letsinger Reality that will be donated to the Porterville Historical Museum.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Hernandez stated “we've actually been doing good work already” when it comes to community service. He said Haven has been in contact with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Central California Family Crisis Center.
He added the company wants to hit the ground running in helping local non-profits already for Thanksgiving and through the holidays. But he added Haven's community service efforts are year-round, saying there's “always something on a monthly basis. That's something that's just part of our DNA.”
He added employees wearing their Haven shirts were interacting with those at the Veterans Day Parade and the reaction was 90 to 95 percent positive.
On its website, Haven has a Haven Hearts page which covers its community service efforts.
PRODUCT
The dispensary will have an extensive line of products, including products that can be smoked and edibles. The dispensary will have vape cartridges and the edibles will include gummies, chocolates, baked goods and specialty edibles.
The dispensary will also offer tinctures that can be placed under the tongue. In addition, pills, lotions and patches will be offered “just to bring a lot of options,” Simonian said.
Simonian said the dispensary will aim to provide whatever's available for “your preferred method of consumption.”
For more information about Haven visit myhavenstores.com