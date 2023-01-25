The Porterville Barn Theater is proud to present Harold & Maude, a fabulous comedy/drama that's really a coming of age story.
There's a content warning due to mentions and depictions of suicide, nevertheless the play is funny, somewhat outrageous, as well as thought provoking, and poignant.
The play isn't appropriate for young children, but teenagers are welcome.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, January 27 and 28 and February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m, with a Sunday, February 5 matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for 12 and under. For more information visit portervillebarntheater.com
The play has a stellar cast of actors, featuring Ben Satko as Harold, Pam Bourne as Maude, Kate Smith as Mrs. Chasen, and Aaron Nucum as Dr. Matthews with other Barn Theater veteran actors and a few newcomers.
Directed by Bob Merzoian with Assistant Director Vince Black, Bobby Styles is producing the play.
Smith said the comedy of her role playing Mrs. Chasen alongside Satko as her son is really fun. Chasen is so rich and snobby, and she's unfazed by Harold's outrageous attempts to get her attention. "I love this show's quirky humor and I'm looking forward to performing," Smith said.
Satko said Harold has been a challenging and fun role. He's never played a serious or morbid character before, but it's been a blast, he said. He thinks it's a funny but important play, and hopes a lot of people will come to see it.
Some of the wit and wisdom from Maude are, "Try something new every day," and "The world needs no more walls." She's talking about inhibitions, physical walls, and spiritual walls. She also says, "Here today, gone tomorrow," talking about the circle of life.
Maude's character is someone who everyone wants as an older sister, aunt, grandmother, or good friend.
Nucum said the play is a funny and enjoyable show, with some dark moments.
Merzoian who directs the play, spoke about when he first directed Harold and Maude in the mid-1980's.
"The cast was superb and it became a Barn Theater hit. It was my 4th show as director, and a challenging one as well. The cast and crew closely bonded, which turned the challenging production into a memorable and delightful experience for the actors and the audiences.
So, here we are in 2023 with a reprisal of the play, and fortunately Vince Black, Assistant Director, and I are blessed with yet another outstanding cast and crew to work with. We think theater goers will be greatly entertained with this most unusual, funny, and touching play."
Ash Morales and Erik Tyler are in charge of lights and sound with the other backstage crew.
Harris Home Furnishings has provided the props and furniture while Merle Stone Chevrolet and Mike and Cathy Proctor have also provided support.