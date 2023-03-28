Harmony Magnet Academy has its first state champion.
Allison Daguman won the gold medal in interview at the State Academic Decathlon over the weekend in Santa Clara.
Daguman wasn't the only medalist at state as Janie Wilkinson also won a bronze medal in interview. It's the first time in 15 years a Tulare County team had won any medals at state. Daguman also became the first Tulare County student ever to win a gold medal at state. In addition, Jay Dillon was the highest overall scorer for Harmony in the 10 events at the state competition.
“It feels really surreal,” said Daguman about winning the state title. She said she asked herself, “Did this really happen? Oh my goodness.”
Daguman sat across the table from two interviewers who interviewed her for seven minutes. She said the interview was more personal and less about academics. “The interview was really about getting to know the person, the decathlete,” she said.
She said she was asked questions like what has happened in her life that has change her life and relationships that she most valued. Daguman said the interviewers asked the questions “just to see how you respond.”
Daguman said she “felt really happy” about the interview after it was over. “I fell like I had really good communication with the interviewers from the start,” Daguman said. “It was really easy talking to them.”
Harmony advanced to the state competition by winning the overall title at the Tulare County Academic Decathlon in February. “I'm extremely proud of our team,” Daguman said.
“We didn't think we were going to do it,” added Daguman about winning the overall title. “It was a huge shock to us.
“We felt like the underdogs. I didn't know what to expect. Just winning at the county level was something really important to us.”
Those who competed in the Academic Decathlon for Harmony were: Dillon, Daguman, Alyssandra Oracion, Arturo Vargas, Wilkinson, Miguel Prado, Quinn Soriano, Sean Phillips, Alexander Delgado, Daniel Ramos, Ahla Saleh and Arturo Vargas.