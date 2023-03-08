Harmony Magnet Academy came away as the winner of the Math Battle held on Tuesday at Porterville College.
Harmony competed against teams from Monache, Porterville High, Granite Hills and Summit Collegiate High School.
The team of Chloe Medina, Victor Medina, Jay Dillon and Daniela Ramos placed first for Harmony while the team of Alyssandra Oracion, Anahi Rivera, Abraham Lopez and Elijah Garcia took third for Harmony.
Harmony also had the two individuals in the event as Victor Medina was the overall champion and Elijah Garcia took second. The team was coached by Harmony's engineering lead/math chair Vincent Alcantar.