Dakota Heggie of Harmony Magnet Academy is shown second from left in the bass section performing wit the State Honor Orchestra on Saturday at John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica. Yajari Aguilar also performed on violin with the State Honor Choir on Saturday in Santa Monica. Harmony Director of Orchestras and Guitar Zander Smith said Aguilar and Heggie represented “Harmony, our city and our county very admirably.” Heggie and Aguilar were the only two students from Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties to be selected for the honor orchestra. “A huge accomplishment,” Smith said.

