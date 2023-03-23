The Harmony Magnet Academy and Strathmore High groups all received Superior ratings during the recent California Music Educators Association Orchestra Festival. The Harmony Intermediate Orchestra received a Superior rating and the Harmony Advanced Orchestra, Harmony Symphony Orchestra and Strathmore High Advanced Band combined with the Harmony Advanced Orchestra all received Unanimous Superior ratings.
Harmony, Strathmore groups receive Superior ratings
