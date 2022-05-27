Last Thursday, Isabel Aguilar was announced as the winner of the second annual Anti-Tobacco Calendar Art Contest. The freshman, who attends Harmony Magnet Academy, will have her work featured on the cover of the 2022-2023 Tulare County Office of Education Anti-Tobacco Calendar and inside for the month of March.
“Her artwork truly spoke a thousand words,” said Alice Flores, a TCOE CHOICES Program specialist.
Aguilar’s artwork focuses on the health effects of vaping and reads, "The HIGH isn't worth the LOW.” Her art shows a mirrored image of a kid vaping and hospitalized due to vaping. To create the image, Aguilar used a graphite pencil, a Sharpie pen, PRISMACOLOR colored pencils, and acrylic markers.
When I was thinking about it, I was thinking about the positives and negatives of smoking or vaping,” Aguilar said. “That’s why (on my art) you can’t really tell if it’s a vape or smoke. There really are no positives. It shows a kid who’s just on his bed, chilling. But there’s more negative than positive because you can end up intubated in the hospital with severe lung damage.”
Flores added, “There is this misconception in our youth that the use of e-cigarettes may appear to be cool and have no health risk. Yet, the reality is that e-cigarettes pose many health effects.”
Along with Aguilar’s art, art from 11 other student artists from Porterville Unified School District made up the art for the calendar, which had four themes for artists to choose from: health effects, flavors, environmental effects, and creativity. All 12 were awarded with four all-access passes to McDermont X in Lindsay, while Aguilar also received $100 worth of restaurant gift cards.
The 2022-2023 Anti-Tobacco Calendar winners were:
Cover Art: Isabel Aguilar, Harmony Magnet Academy; August: Adyson Hensley, Harmony Magnet Academy; September: Izaiah Martinez, Westfield Elementary School; October: Kaylah Gamez, Westfield Elementary School; November: Miroslava Martin, Porterville Military Academy.
December: Isabel Aguilar, Harmony Magnet Academy; January: Samantha Arellano, Monte Vista Elementary School; February: Eduardo Lopez Orozco, Monte Vista Elementary School;
March: Gwenith Murray, Strathmore High School; April: Isabelle McCusker, Sequoia Middle School.
May: Arely Gutierrez, Monache High School; June: Fatima Torres Ramos, Harmony Magnet Academy; July: Bailey Roper, Porterville Military Academy
Porterville Unified receives services from TCOE’s CHOICES program along with the TUPE Health Disparities grant program. The focus of the grant is to bring awareness about the dangers of tobacco use. The grant provides for such areas as youth projects