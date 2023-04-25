Harmony Magnet Academy Performing Arts and Engineering Students gave a superb performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
The play opened on Thursday and closed on Saturday. Academy of Performing Arts advisory board member Denise Marchant said she “was so impressed with the entire production of Beauty and the Beast that I saw on opening night at Harmony Magnet Academy. From the amazing costumes and intricate set designs to the well-rehearsed actors and singers, the students displayed their talents and hard work to a very appreciative audience.”
Under the direction of drama teacher and director, Charles Hickinbotham, and student director, Macy McCoy, the student actors invited the audience to “Be Their Guest” in the fantastical love story of intellectual Belle, performed by Caitlin Plumlee, and the Beast, performed by Samuel Edwards. The magical chemistry between Caitlin (Belle) and Samuel (Beast) flowed through the rest of the cast as the student actors embodied some of the most beloved Disney characters.
Quinn Soriano, shined as Lumiere, the suave human-turned candelabra while Caden Prestage exuded his charm and conceit as the villainous Gaston. Other notable performances included the loving Mrs. Potts performed by Sofeeya Carabay; the operatic wardrobe played by Ryan Shearer; the strict, yet loyal clock Cogsworth performed by Daniela Ramos; Gaston’s sidekick Lefou, played by Allison Plumlee; crazy old Maurice, played by Samuel Rodriguez; feather duster Babette, performed by Cambria Arias; and young cup chip, acted by Samantha Oracion.
The production couldn't have been possible without the vision and hard work of students and support of Lindsay Community Theatre and the Barn Theater. As part of their performing art projects, students took on lead roles as costume designers, choreographers, set-builders, light and sound technicians, and prop makers.
In addition, Allison Daguman used her creativity and sewing skills to make the majority of the intricate costuming which helped transport the audience into the spell cursed castle of the Beast.