Dr. Richard Hardt, who has been practicing dentistry in the Porterville area for more than 30 years, is honoring his long-time friend and colleague, the late Dr. Steven Lewis, in the most unique of ways — making it possible for the Lewis dental legacy to continue in Porterville.
“I recently found myself in a very unique position,” Hardt said about the loss of his friend.
Hardt said he and Dr Lewis had talked for hours about the correct motive behind their work.
“Both (of us) realized a long time ago that the real joy, the real benefit, the real purpose of it all, is in the relationships. I think it’s a rare thing these days,” Dr. Hardt said as his voice started to quiver with emotion. “And so to think of somebody completely unknown to step into this business and take over where my friend was, I feel emotional.”
Dr. Lewis passed away on October 5, 2021, leaving his practice without a dentist to provide services and guide the team. Porterville area colleagues and his Lewis' staff have done their best to assist his family in maintaining at least emergency services and hygiene maintenance appointments while trying to figure out what to do next.
“Naturally, I found myself deeply concerned about what was going to happen with the family and the practice and the patients and the staff,” Hardt said. “And I felt compelled to somehow be a part of the solution.”
Hardt, who has known Dr. Lewis and his family for more than 40 years, felt a deep need to help find a solution, said Jerry Reid of Top Hand Media, in a Monday press release. “As of February 1st, Dr. Hardt has expanded his practice to include Dr. Lewis’s with full intent to maintain and preserve the practice to be all that it has become for over the last 40 years.”
Dr. Lewis’ son, Jackson, is finishing dental school at Loma Linda University, and Dr. Hardt wants to provide him a place to land upon his return.
“I felt so empty and helpless at what to do to help. I thought of the family, obviously, but also the staff that I’d gotten to know and the patient base as well,” Hardt said on Wednesday. “I started to think about what to do in November/December, just a month or so after Steve passed away.”
Dr. Hardt talked about one of his favorite photographs — one with three generations of Lewis dentists — the late Dr. Ed Lewis, the late Dr. Steven Lewis, and the future Dr. Jackson Lewis.
“When Steve and I finished dental school, Ed was a real role model as he’d been practicing dentistry in Porterville for close to 20 years at this point. We really looked up to him,” Hardt said. “Now, with Jack coming out of dental school in a couple of years, I really feel sad to think of that whole family lineage being interrupted as it was.”
Aside from the loss and pain, Hardt said he's excited to be a part of the solution by trying to provide a place for Jackson Lewis to return to upon finishing dental school in 2024 at Loma Linda University.
“Sandy’s one request to me was that I mentor Jack. And I can’t think of it any better. I think that would be fantastic,” said Hardt about Lewis' wife.
Dr. Hardt said he was already thinking about bringing on additional associates into his own office as he turned 60 years of age in November.
“I thought that it would be prudent to take my time finding the right successor/successors as I near the last chapter of my career,” Hardt said. “It seemed the most obvious thing in the world to me to try and somehow take part in keeping the Lewis legacy alive.”
Hardt said he considered Dr. Lewis’ son returning from school and he had to offer the idea to Dr. Lewis’ wife, Sandy, and family.
“As one of my closest friends, I felt most qualified to know how Steve would want his practice to be run, and to have the motivation to see it through,” Hardt said.
Hardt said he first met Steven Lewis in third or fourth grade at Sierra View Jr. Academy in Exeter. The two also attended the same boarding academy in Watsonville, but didn’t really connect until they attended college in Angwin.
“At that point, we really started to realize how much we had in common and really spent a lot of time together,” Hardt said. “Eventually Steve met Mrs. Lewis — Sandy — and the three of us became very close as well. I remember meeting Shelby for the very first time as a brand-new baby and Jackson a few years later.”
In time, after several location changes with his office, Hardt said he ended up just 168 feet away from his life-long friend after he purchased Dr. Greg Nichol’s practice in 2015.
The two friends reconnected on a deeper level by that point and would often talk about the difficulties of life and dentistry, Hardt said.
“(We) found great comfort in our friendship and enjoyed talking about how our philosophy around our careers have evolved and deepened over the years,” Hardt said. “We both agreed that the true fulfillment in the job was all about the long term relationships and had very little to do with money.
“My vision for the future is clear — provide excellent service to patients across the Valley while serving as a mentor to dental providers that will help me carry the responsibility to maintain what I know Steve and his family would be proud of. At this point now, It’s my plan to do an exhaustive search for qualified, well-fitted colleagues to join me in serving the patient bases of both practices and to Porterville in general.”
Hardt said he has no plans to retire and looks forward to seeing how the new chapter will unfold.
He plans to honor the late Steve and Ed Lewis with a plaque that will be placed next to the front door to serve as a mission statement to honor the memory of Dr. Steven Lewis and Dr. Ed, who practiced in the Porterville area for almost 50 years.
“I miss my friend deeply, but find a whole new sense of energy and motivation to help ease the pain for all those who experienced this loss at least in some small way and to build the best future that we can for all involved,” Hardt said. “I really want to know in my heart that Steve and Ed would be proud and that Jack has hope in his future.”
Steven Lewis’ family — Sandy, Shelby and Jackson — reached out to Dr. Lewis’ patients on his Steven E. Lewis D.D.S.’ Facebook page on Feb. 26.
“We are writing you today with very heavy hearts to formally inform you that our beloved Dr. Lewis passed away on October 5, 2021. His loss has been nearly impossible to accept and the love we have felt from our community of patients has helped carry us forward,” it says. “As our family began to explore the future of Steven E. Lewis DDS, we had several goals in mind that led us to a solution that we are proud of. We are grateful to extend a warm welcome to our dear friend and new owner, Dr. Richard Hardt.
“Dr. Hardt’s presence has been a part of our family from the beginning and it brings us great comfort to see our two families come together to create a solution that honors Steve Lewis and will carry on his legacy.”