The Happy Hearts Day Care Children's Center recently held its annual Trike-A-Thon on Friday, April 29. Happy Hearts began the event in honor of former student Dominik Navarra, who lost his battle to cancer in 2008. All the children bring their tricycles, bicycles and scooters to participate in the event.
The Porterville Police Department also comes to discuss bike safety to the children before they begin their laps. The event is held to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It was the 12th year in which the event was held. “It definitely is a fun event for the children and we keep Dominik's memory alive,” Happy Hearts stated.
Dominik's mom, aunt and brother all attended the 2022 Trike-A-Thon event. Happy Hearts also thanks all the families who donated to this event. Posing with Holly Olivera of Happy Hearts is Dominik's mom, aunt and brother.