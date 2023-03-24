Another one of the all-time great running backs in Strathmore High football history is going into the Strathmore High Football Hall of Fame.
John Halopoff will be honored during the SHS Football Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, March 25.
Halopoff was also an ironman as he played two ways for SHS for three years from 1981-1983 at two of the toughest positions, fullback and middle linebacker. Halopoff was also selected to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star football game.
He was the ESL Sophomore of the Year in 1981 and named to the all-ESL first team as a fullback and middle linebacker in 1982 and 1983.
A total of five former greats will be going into the Hall of Fame as Halopoff will be joined by Ed Eisner (1963-1965), Al Garcia (1992-1993), Juan Medrano (2009-2011) and Dave Milanesio (1977-1979).
The event will also feature two special guests in longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, and former NFL player Lupe Sanchez.
Stewart will have copies of his book, “My Up-Close View,” which chronicles his career in sports journalism at the dinner to sign and sell at discounted prices: $30 for hardcover, $20 for paperback and $15 for paperback with black and white photos. He's also donating copies of his book to school libraries in the Porterville Unifed School District. There's also a chapter in Stewart's book on Strathmore's 2017 State Championship football team.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Orange Blossom Ranch, 23798 Avenue 200, Strathmore. Freddie Quijas, a 1984 Strathmore High graduate, of Freddie Q's/Juicy Burger Catering will cater the event.
For more information on tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.