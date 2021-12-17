Porterville has distinguished itself as an All-America city and when it comes to athletics, Porterville is also distinguishing itself as an All-America city.
Two more athletes from the Porterville area earned All-America status this past season as Porterville High graduates Colton Boyd and Josh Halopoff earned the honors for the Cuesta men's water polo team. Porterville athletes helped lead Cuesta to another successful season as Monache High graduate Nick Taylor also earned all-Western State Conference honorable mention honors.
Boyd and Halopoff are sophomores while Taylor is a freshman.
Halopoff and Taylor were also named to the California Community College Athletic Association all-state first team and to the All-WSC first team.
Halopoff was key to the Cougars' power play. He led the Cougars and was sixth in the state with 50 exclusions drawn and his 122 fouls drawn over his career rank sixth all time at Cuesta. Halopoff also added 37 goals on offense and tied for the team lead with eight field blocks on defense.
Boyd is the 11th Cuesta goalie to earn all-America honors in program history. Boyd was 19-6 on the season and led the Cougars with 163 saves, while posting a 45.2 save percentage. He recorded a career-high 11 saves in Cuesta's loss to Golden West in the 2021 CCCAA Regional semifinals.
Cuesta finished 28-8 on the season and also won the program's 29th conference title in its history. Cuesta
qualified for the post-season for the 42nd straight season. Cuesta's 28 wins and 77.8 win percentage both rank fourth in program history.