The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Service's third annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest is underway.
The contest invites community members to decorate their homes to be the creepiest, spookiest, or just most creative sight in their neighborhood. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.
Homes will be judged on visual impact, creativity/ innovation, use of space, incorporation of a theme, and cohesiveness. "Judges Choice" will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers based on the judging criteria.
"People's Choice" will be determined by photo submissions from the contestants and the most votes from the public through an online poll. The deadline to enter the contest is October 24 and there's no cost to register.
Visit the City of Porterville website to sign up. A complete map and the photo submissions will also be available on the City of Porterville website so residents can load up the ghouls and goblins and check out the spooktacular homes in the surrounding community.
For more information, call (559) 791-7695 or visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us. Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of their latest updates.