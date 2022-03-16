(Editor's Note: The following is a biography on Madison Caesar, who's this year's Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Queen. The Orange Blossom Festival runs from April 2 through 9 culminating with the parade on April 9).
Madison Caesar was born in Woodstock, Ill., and moved to Lindsay when she was in eighth Grade. Her parents, John and Kristy Caesar, moved the family here to help realize the promise of Lindsay’s education reform known as PBS, the Performance Based System.
Her brother Leif is a graduate of UCLA and currently a graduate student studying sports management at UNLV. Sister McKaylie is studying early childhood education at Cal State Fullerton, a member of the Track and Cross Country Program and a 2019 Orange Blossom Festival Attendant.
Madison’s core values are built around commitment, excellence and accountability, she said, which she credits for helping her achieve class Valedictorian, Cardinal of the Year, 15 Varsity Letters and 7 CIF Valley Appearances while in high school including one championship. These accomplishments paved a path to become a Smittcamp Family Honors College Scholarship recipient and ultimately graduating Magna Cum Laude from Fresno State with a bachelor's in Civil Engineering, which included a minor in Construction Management.
Today, Caesar is employed by 4Creeks Engineering in Visalia in the Agricultural department where she is responsible for dairy facility permitting and design across the San Joaquin Valley. Learning the art of leadership is something that doesn't come easily to Caesar, she said, but she challenges herself to become well rounded.
In high school she coached for the Lindsay Skimmers swim team and summer basketball, was the Senior Class President, as well as an officer of many clubs. In college, Caesar took a risk by campaigning and eventually becoming a school wide senator as well as the president of the Lyles College of Engineering Officers Council.
She also tried to make the most of her college experience by becoming extremely involved. She joined numerous clubs and extracurricular activities such as the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Reedley College Golf Team, Society of Women Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, Engineering Honors Societies and the Well Young Adults College Group.
Caesar said she lives by the ideal of appreciation and believes it's important to give back to those who have given to her and/or others who may not have had the same opportunities as she has had. In college she continued her volunteer efforts post high school by volunteering in Education Galas, Valley Children’s Adaptive Sports Fundraisers and Evening to Treasure Special Needs Proms.
Most recently, Caesar serves as an advisor on the Lindsay High School Engineering Pathway with a passion to encourage more females to enter STEM career fields. She's also currently involved in The Neighborhood Degree Project as a mentor where she helps disadvantaged youth discover their career goals, apply for degree programs and financial aid, and mentor them through their chosen degree program until they graduate.
Caesar said she's excited to be part of the Orange Blossom Festival for the opportunity to learn Lindsay’s history and celebrate the community that has supported her for the past decade.
“I am truly blessed and humbled that my home town would trust me with such an honor,” she said. “To all the people that keep these traditions alive and make our little town tick, thank you for all you do!”