It was a magically scientific day at Santa Fe Elementary School on Thursday where Hagerman the Science Wizard made a special appearance to reward the Santa Fe students who met their Accelerated Reader goals. More than 600 students who met or exceeded their AR goal were split into three groups based on grade level and three separate science based shows were presented to them.
The first show on Thursday hosted Santa Fe’s fourth and fifth grade students, who entered the school’s multi-use building at 8:45 a.m. sharp. Sounds of excitement bounced off the walls and linoleum floor as teachers led students to their seats on the ground. A musical tune exclaiming “Science is Real” belted through the building before Hagerman introduced himself to the crowd.
David Hagerman, aka Hagerman the Science Wizard, appeared on America's Got Talent two years ago for his science magic show, and while he didn’t get far on the talent program it exposed Hagerman to the world and his career has taken off since his appearance on the show aired. He has traveled around the country, presenting his science magic to students throughout.
Ashley Green, Santa Fe’s English Reading teacher who helped organize Hagerman’s visit, said she saw Hagerman on TikTok after searching for ways other schools rewarded and incentivized their students.
“We are big about motivating our students and feel that intrinsic motivation for reading and literacy,” said Green. “So we’re really excited to give them this reward that they’ve worked hard for.”
Green’s excitement for her students was evident as she greeted each one who walked through the doors. She was met with a loud “Good Morning” when she introduced Hagerman and his show.
“I know the kids are excited,” said Green. “They work on their goals for entire quarters, so they’ve been working on this goal since they came back from winter break in January, so it’s the anticipation and the reward that they get at the end.”
Hagerman began the show by using a leaf blower to make a beach ball float in the air, all the while explaining the scientific function of the trick. He then challenged the crowd to see if two beach balls would float above the air stream, and to the surprise of the students it was a success.
Hagerman explained all magicians use science to conduct their magic, but the science element of each trick is often hidden from plain view. He performed several experiments in which he asked student volunteers to participate.
Ezira Rodriguez, a fourth grader in Mrs. Alicia Macomber’s class, was called to the front to join Hagerman and his assistant Nala in an experiment involving water and the same material used in baby diapers. Hagerman placed a cup of water upside down on Rodriguez’s head only to reveal the material in the cup had absorbed the water. With comical flair, Hagerman allowed Rodriguez to hold the squishy material in her hands.
As he presented to the students, Hagerman explained the most important parts of a science experiment are safety, respect, preparation and proper equipment. He then rolled out a giant chrome ball that produced enough static electricity to have hair standing up on end.
In fact, to show how electricity travels through the body, Hagerman called three student volunteers to the front. Of the three, the most exciting presentation of static electricity came from Esmeralda Vargas, a fifth grader in Mr. Rolando Vargas’ class. Vargas stood atop a plastic stool and placed her hand to the ball. Slowly her hair began to rise into the air. By the time she removed her hand from the ball, Vargas’ hair was extended out at length in all directions. Once she stepped back onto the linoleum floor, her hair immediately fell back into its natural position. This elicited a round of wild laughter from the student audience.
Hagerman wrapped his show up by portraying how air molecules traveled through the air in different ways. He grabbed a large drum barrel trash can with a hole cut in the bottom and cloth taped loosely to the top. He banged on the cloth which sent gusts of air flying into the audience, blowing some students' hair back. He made the demonstration more entertaining by filling the trash can with fog and smacking fog rings into the air above the crowd. This had students on their feet reaching for the rings and shrieking with laughter.
“Today’s show was amazing,” said Hagerman after he entertained Santa Fe’s fourth and fifth graders. “These kids were energetic, well receptive, and responsible. I couldn’t have asked for a better audience. They were amazing.”
Hagerman followed the fourth and fifth grade show with a show for kindergarten and first grade, and a final show for the second and third graders.
This was Hagerman’s first visit to Santa Fe Elementary School and he also visited West Putnam School. Those interested in booking Hagerman the Science Wizard can visit Schoolscienceassemblies.com for more information.