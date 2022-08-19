On sweltering Thursday evening, Porterville Councilmember Milt Stowe announced his support for Jason Gurrola on the steps of Downtown Realty, to the delight of the Gurrola family, extended family, friends and community members.
Gurrola is running to represent District 2 on the City Council against Greg Meister. Stowe, who currently represents District 2, isn't running for re-election.
Gurrola thanked everyone, his parents, family, and friends and supporters and said he appreciated them being there.
He said immediately he supported Porterville Police and Fire to protect the City. He said the youth are our future.
And he talked about working in Real Estate and learning to help people make some of the biggest decisions in their lives, when they buy a new home. "Porterville is a growing city," he said, "and there needs to be different levels of home ownership available for people."
Gurrola spoke about his work at Walmart Distribution Center and his management and leadership skills working with a huge workforce, as well as being a commissioner for the City of Porterville’s Parks and Leisure Services for two years.
He spoke with enthusiasm about the new community recreation center that will be built on Henderson and Fourth, and the new library West of Vallarta. He's excited about having pitch fields for children to play soccer near the new library.
Gurrola said he's a family man, and he's really looking forward for the youth to have some place to go.
Gurrola's statement for District 2, Porterville City Council follows:
“As a candidate for City Council I will listen, communicate transparently and act on behalf of District 2 to strengthen your voice in the best interest of our community. I support Police and Fire in providing departments with the necessary tools for the city’s protection. I understand water is what fuels our economy and, therefore, it must be managed properly to meet the needs of our growing population. My management experience in retail and my community service experiences will help me serve the best interests of Porterville’s residents.”
Raised in Porterville, Gurrola was born in nearby Lindsay and moved to Porterville with his parents and brother during his early childhood. Growing up in Porterville, Gurrola attended local schools and chose to begin a decades- long career with one of the largest local employers. Working in Porterville, Gurrola said he knew his hometown would be his forever home. He began a family here and is a husband, father, and grandfather.
THE CITY
“We have built the City of Porterville through hard work, optimism, and an eye on progress,” Gurrola said. Gurrola said he will focus his leadership on helping to improve the city by building on the city’s successes.
The COMMUNITY
“Porterville is the Gateway to the Sequoias and so much more,” he said. “Our community is known for its natural beauty and for its strength and sense of service.”
Gurrola said he will focus on that strength to ensure the quality of life for all Porterville residents.
INVESTING IN THE FUTURE
Gurrola said he has nearly 30 years of volunteering experience in Porterville and believes the only way we can safeguard our community is by investing in its future — “our youth.” He said his leadership will center on building the best community “our children can enjoy and lead themselves one day.”
Gurrola has been employed with Wal-Mart Distribution Center for 28 years and forms part of the leadership team at the facility. He works alongside nearly 1,000 employees.
Seventh-five percent of his co-workers are local to Porterville. Working his way into management, Gurrola said he has had the opportunity to learn all things related to workforce development and budgetary concerns.
“I possess skills in budget analysis to determine if productivity is over or under and review budgets for profit and loss,” he said. Yet, Gurrola said his deeper passion as a manager is developing leadership and pride in his team.
For the last four years, Gurrola has been a realtor. “It’s very satisfying to assist home buyers through what is often the most important financial decision someone will make in their lifetime,” he said.
From understanding homeownership guidelines to purchasing a home, he said making the process less stressful for those who have never purchased a home before is rewarding. “I understand the need for a variety of income level homes for Porterville.”
Gurrola said he's dedicated to fostering growth and leadership skills in the community’s youth to positively develop the future. For more than 25 years, he has been a coach to local community youth in sports, including basketball, baseball, and soccer.
Gurrola is currently the assistant varsity basketball coach for a local high school. Throughout the years, he has built collaborative relationships through his participation in the Porterville Corporate Games, fundraising for youth activities, Neon City Run and other tournaments.
Gurrola became a commissioner for the City of Porterville’s Parks and Leisure Services Commission two years ago. As a commissioner, Gurrola serves with seven other members in an advisory capacity.
He said he draws from that experience. Gurrola stated, “I understand how to serve in a non-partisan capacity as a city council member and follow the City Charter. I will act in a fair and unbiased manner in my decision-making process to promote transparency in the city and foster public trust as your council member”.
Sarah Catalina, Broker Owner of Downtown Realty sponsored the announcement event for Gurrola.