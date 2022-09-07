A guided tour of the Tule River Parkway's Demonstration Native Plant Gardens will be provided between 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday, September 11.
The tour will be given by gardens project manager Cathy Capone. The tour is free and open to the public without registration.
The gardens are in the Tule River Parkway, a public park, and open year-round. The gardens were begun in March 2019. Now three and a half years later, there are 18 gardens and 4 restoration areas.
Every garden is adopted, planted, and maintained by volunteers. “Come and see this hidden gem along a paved path called the Tule River Parkway,” Capone said.
Those attending should look for the new Tule River Parkway sign just south of the Tule River Bridge on Jaye Street. The tour will be a walk along a paved path for less than a half mile and the path is stroller and wheelchair accessible.
There's a drinking fountain but no restroom facilities. For more information call Capone 559-361-9164.