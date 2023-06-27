A groundbreaking was held on Monday morning for a much needed Highway 99 interchange project at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
The main focus of the project is obviously to reduce traffic congestion at the annual World Ag Expo hosted by the International Agri-Center that traditionally brings more than 100,000 attendees.
The interchange project is also expected to help with the transfer of goods from Southern California to Northern California through the Central Valley.
It's anticipated the interchange will be completed by the spring 2026. The project will extend Commercial Avenue over Highway 99 to Laspina Street between the Paige Avenue and Avenue 200 interchange. Additional lanes will also be added to Highway 99 between Commercial and Paige to reduce congestion at the Paige exit.
Total cost of the project is $52 million. The county has received a $16 million federal grant for the project. State grants, local sales taxes and contributions from the International Agri-Center and the Faria family will be used to pay for the remained of the cost.