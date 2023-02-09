Greg Hevener was born in Porterville to Hal and Judy Hevener and at age 5 the family moved to Springville where he attended Springville Elementary School. Greg will join his father in being inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Greg and his sister Andrea were exposed to competitive swimming at a young age due to their father’s coaching knowledge and personal achievements in aquatics on multiple levels.
Hevener, a 1990 Monache gradaute, was a starting goalie for the Monache varsity water polo team from 1987-1989. During his time, Monache won three East Yosemite League titles and was one of the Valley's top teams.
Hevener earned 1st Team all-EYL, EYL Most Valuable Player, Co-MVP, and 2nd team all CIF along with numerous school athletic awards during his water polo careeer. In swimming Hevener also set school records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and finished 3rd in the Valley in the 50-yard freestyle his senior year.
After high school, Hevener attended and played water polo at nationally ranked Pepperdine University under head coach and Olympian Terry Schroeder from 1990 to 1994. In his 4 seasons, the team earned multiple Division I NCAA Championship appearances. During his sophomore Pepperdine had its highest finish ever in the NCAA Tournament, finishing third, beating UC Irvine.
In his 4 seasons with Pepperdine, Hevener was honored with a Coaches Award, Captain Award, and Senior Award. Hevener graduated with a bachelor's from Pepperdine University in the spring of 1994.
Hevener currently resides in Seal Beach and works in finance for a publicly traded diversified holding company. He enjoys surfing, golf, and is still competitive in masters swimming.
Greg’s family includes his son Joseph, his parents Hal and Judy of Springville, and his sister Andrea Hevener-Bell, her husband Joe, and sons Stoddard and Max who reside in Manhattan Beach.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bill Brown, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Stan Sewell, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Mitch Butler, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Bruce Butler, 1975, fotoball, basketball, baseball; Dawrence Rice, lifetime service, 1968-2019; and Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Ticket sales will end on February 25.
Those attending should be sure to bring their e-ticket for admittance. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets go to monache.portervilleschools.org, scroll down to Recent Events and click on Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner.